Business NewsTechnologyGoogle Turns 27: Here's The Story Behind Its Birthday
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Turns 27: Here's The Story Behind Its Birthday

Google turned 27 on Sept 4 but the search giant has been celebrating its birthday on Sept 27. Here's why

27 Sep 2025, 01:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Google celebrates 27th birthday. (Source: Google Blog)</p></div>
Google celebrates 27th birthday. (Source: Google Blog)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Google is celebrating its birthday by reviving the original Doodle on its homepage, which was its very first logo. The greeting reads, "This Doodle marks Google's 27th birthday. We're celebrating by getting nostalgic with our first-ever logo. Search on".

The artwork takes users back to 1998, when it was created, hitting them with a wave of nostalgia. As the Doodle description said, “The Doodle artwork features Google's first-ever logo (created in 1998). Let this vintage logo transport you back to the ‘90s and teleport into the future by checking out Google's newest AI innovation.”

Google Turns 27: Here's The Story Behind Its Birthday

So, did the IT giant turn 27 on Sept 27? Well, not really. If we go by its date of incorporation, Google turned 27 on Sept 4 but the search giant has been celebrating its birthday on Sept 27, linking the birthday to one of the earliest Doodles, created when the founders went off on a vacation.

Back when they engineered Google, Stanford PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, would not have imagined that it would change the face of the internet, and more importantly, how billions of users across the globe interact with it.

With services spanning across advertising, android, YouTube, smart devices, cloud, and artificial intelligence, the 27-year-old search engine has grown into a global powerhouse, now under parent firm Alphabet Inc.

Under CEO Sundar Pichai Google continues to reinvent and break new ground in machine learning, quantum computing and e-commerce; with its Doodles also growing dramatically from that first playful design.

This year, the anniversary Doodle takes a nostalgic turn, featuring the original 1998 logo. By showcasing this classic design, Google aims to both celebrate its history and thank its users worldwide for being part of its story.

ALSO READ

Elon Musk, Prince Andrew And Peter Thiel Named In Latest Epstein Files; Tesla CEO Says 'False'
Opinion
Elon Musk, Prince Andrew And Peter Thiel Named In Latest Epstein Files; Tesla CEO Says 'False'
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT