Google Turns 27: Here's The Story Behind Its Birthday

So, did the IT giant turn 27 on Sept 27? Well, not really. If we go by its date of incorporation, Google turned 27 on Sept 4 but the search giant has been celebrating its birthday on Sept 27, linking the birthday to one of the earliest Doodles, created when the founders went off on a vacation.

Back when they engineered Google, Stanford PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, would not have imagined that it would change the face of the internet, and more importantly, how billions of users across the globe interact with it.

With services spanning across advertising, android, YouTube, smart devices, cloud, and artificial intelligence, the 27-year-old search engine has grown into a global powerhouse, now under parent firm Alphabet Inc.

Under CEO Sundar Pichai Google continues to reinvent and break new ground in machine learning, quantum computing and e-commerce; with its Doodles also growing dramatically from that first playful design.

This year, the anniversary Doodle takes a nostalgic turn, featuring the original 1998 logo. By showcasing this classic design, Google aims to both celebrate its history and thank its users worldwide for being part of its story.