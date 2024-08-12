Google To Unveil Pixel 9 Series On Aug. 13 — Here's What To Expect
The tech giant will launch four devices—Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold—at its annual 'Made By Google' event at the Mount View Campus in California.
The new edition of Google's flagship Pixel series phone is set to debut on Aug. 13. The tech giant will launch four devices—Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold—at its annual 'Made By Google' event at the Mount View Campus in California.
In addition, the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also expected to be unveiled at the mega tech event, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 p.m. India time) on Aug. 13.
The launch event will be available for live streaming on Google's main website and YouTube channel. This is the first time that Google's annual event is happening ahead of the iPhone launch, which typically is scheduled around September every year.
What To Expect From Made By Google Event 2024
The much-awaited Google Pixel 9 will reportedly be introduced with a 6.3-inch display and four colour options—black, light grey, porcelain and pink. The phone could get a new Sony IMX858 ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with a larger aperture, replacing the existing Sony IMX386. On the front, the device is expected to have an autofocus camera.
It is likely to get a new Tensor G4 chipset with RAM of up to 12GB.
In terms of pricing, Pixel 9 could be placed somewhere between the $599 and $799 (Rs 49,000 to Rs 65,000) bracket in the US.
Pixel 9 Pro And Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL could be powered by Tensor G4 SoC with 16GB of RAM. While the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.34-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and super-bright 2,050 nits, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will boast a 6.73-inch OLED display with similar specs to the Pro.
Both devices are expected to feature a triple-camera setup with three 50MP sensors, including a telephoto lens, along with a 50MP front camera.
The Pixel 9 Pro is anticipated to be priced at $999 (approximately Rs 84,000), while the Pixel 9 Pro XL could cost $1,199 (around Rs 1,01,000).
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Pixel 9 Pro Fold is likely to get a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. It could feature a triple camera setup on the back and a 10MP shooter on the front.
Google could price the Pixel 9 Pro at around $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,51,000) for the 256 GB variants.
Pixel Watch 3
The Pixel Watch 3 could continue with the Snapdragon W5 chip and a custom processor, as seen on its predecessor. The watch is likely to come in two sizes—41mm and 45mm.
The major upgrades are expected to focus on the display, with rumours indicating that the Pixel Watch 3 will feature a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, double the 1,000 nits offered by the Pixel Watch 2.
The smartwatch is expected to come with a price tag starting at around $449 or around Rs 38,000.