Google To Unveil Pixel 9 Series On Aug. 13 — Here's What To Expect

The new edition of Google's flagship Pixel series phone is set to debut on Aug. 13. The tech giant will launch four devices—Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold—at its annual 'Made By Google' event at the Mount View Campus in California.

In addition, the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also expected to be unveiled at the mega tech event, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 p.m. India time) on Aug. 13.

The launch event will be available for live streaming on Google's main website and YouTube channel. This is the first time that Google's annual event is happening ahead of the iPhone launch, which typically is scheduled around September every year.