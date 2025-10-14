Google to Build India’s First AI Hub In Visakhapatnam, Backed by Gigawatt-Scale Compute Power

Google chief executive officer, Sundar Pichai has announced a key development for India's tech future, revealing plans for the country's first-ever Google AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, which will feature gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure.

This investment follows a conversation between Pichai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The primary function of the hub is to accelerate AI innovation and drive economic growth across India by bringing Google’s industry-leading technology directly to local enterprises and users.

The Visakhapatnam AI Hub is designed to be a critical node in India's digital infrastructure. Its defining feature, the gigawatt-scale compute capacity, signifies a massive dedication of resources necessary for training and deploying the most advanced AI models.

This will enable Indian businesses, researchers, and developers to access world-class computational resources without significant latency, fostering an environment where complex machine learning and data processing tasks can be handled efficiently at scale.

The hub will incorporate a new international subsea gateway. This connectivity is vital, as subsea cables carry over 99% of the world's international data traffic. By establishing a new gateway, Google will significantly boost India’s digital bandwidth, improve data speeds, and reduce connection latency for not only the region but for the country’s global digital interactions.

Further, the commitment to large-scale energy infrastructure ensures the hub’s operations will be both robust and reliable, hinting at Google’s standard practice of prioritizing energy-efficient and sustainable practices. The combination of hyper-scale computation, top-tier global connectivity, and dedicated power supply is intended to make the Visakhapatnam hub a powerhouse for the next generation of Indian digital services.

This move is set to empower Indian companies to leverage AI for innovation across sectors, from healthcare and finance to education and manufacturing. The project is a major step in fulfilling the vision of a technologically advanced and AI-enabled India.