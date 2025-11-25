Google, The Sleeping Giant In Global AI Race, Now 'Fully Awake'

Since the launch of ChatGPT three years ago, analysts and technologists — even a Google engineer and the company’s former chief executive — have declared Google behind in the high-stakes race to develop artificial intelligence.

Not anymore.

The internet giant has released new AI software and struck deals, such as a chip tie-up with Anthropic PBC, that have reassured investors the company won’t easily lose to ChatGPT creator OpenAI and other rivals. Google’s newest multi-purpose model, Gemini 3, won immediate praise for its capabilities in reasoning and coding, as well as niche tasks that have tripped up AI chatbots. Google’s cloud business, once an also-ran, is growing steadily, thanks in part to the global rush to develop AI services and demand for compute.

And there are signs of rising demand for Google’s specialized AI chips, one of the few viable alternatives to Nvidia Corp.’s dominant gear. A report on Monday that Meta Platforms Inc. is in talks to use Google’s chips sent shares of its parent Alphabet Inc. soaring. The stock has added nearly $1 trillion in market capitalization since mid-October, helped by Warren Buffett taking a $4.9 billion stake during the third quarter and broader Wall Street enthusiasm for its AI efforts.

Google owner Alphabet Inc.’s shares rose as much as 3.22% in New York on Tuesday. The company is on track to hit a $4 trillion market capitalization for the first time.

SoftBank Group, one of OpenAI's biggest backers, fell to a two-month low on Tuesday on worries about the competition from Google's Gemini. Nvidia shares fell as much as 5.51% on Tuesday, erasing $243 billion in market value.

“Google has arguably always been the dark horse in this AI race,” said Neil Shah, analyst and cofounder at Counterpoint Research. “[It’s] a sleeping giant that is now fully awake.”