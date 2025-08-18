Google Reveals Pixel 10 Features In New Teaser Days Ahead Of Launch
The teaser offers clues about the camera capabilities and AI features that will come in the Pixel 10 series.
Just days ahead of the launch of its Pixel 10 line, Google has teased the smartphones’ features in a new video. The teaser offers clues about the camera capabilities and AI features that will come in the Pixel 10 series, which will comprise the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
With hints about its AI capabilities, Google’s teaser takes a renewed dig at Apple iPhone’s problem-plagued AI rollout and delayed AI integration in its chatbot, Siri. The teaser says, “What if your phone could do things other phones couldn’t?”
It then talks about camera features, saying, “What if the camera could get super super super close while being really really really far?” This pertains to Super Res Zoom, a functionality that leverages computational photography and AI to improve and increase detail in photos taken from a distance, making it look like you were up close. This feature would be particularly useful for events, concerts, and on-stage performances, offering better-quality photos from even a distance.
The teaser then goes on to say, “What if you could be in the group photo even if you snapped the group photo?” This question is around the Add Me feature that allows users to be included in a group picture even when they’re themselves taking the picture.
With Add Me, you can capture the image of the group while ensuring there’s space for you. Another person then takes a separate photo of just you. The AI then combines the two images, making it look like you were part of the original photo from the start, even though you were the one who clicked the shot.
The video goes on to the next question: “What if you asked more of your phone? And the phone answered.” This again is a hint at Google’s deep Gemini integration in its Pixel devices, which can answer a range of user queries.
The whole range of AI features in the Pixel 10 series will come to light in a matter of days now, at the “Made by Google” event on Aug. 20.