Google Reveals Pixel 10 Features In New Teaser Days Ahead Of Launch

Just days ahead of the launch of its Pixel 10 line, Google has teased the smartphones’ features in a new video. The teaser offers clues about the camera capabilities and AI features that will come in the Pixel 10 series, which will comprise the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

With hints about its AI capabilities, Google’s teaser takes a renewed dig at Apple iPhone’s problem-plagued AI rollout and delayed AI integration in its chatbot, Siri. The teaser says, “What if your phone could do things other phones couldn’t?”

It then talks about camera features, saying, “What if the camera could get super super super close while being really really really far?” This pertains to Super Res Zoom, a functionality that leverages computational photography and AI to improve and increase detail in photos taken from a distance, making it look like you were up close. This feature would be particularly useful for events, concerts, and on-stage performances, offering better-quality photos from even a distance.