Google Rolls Out Updated AI Model Capable Of Handling Longer Text, Video

Now, Google is seeking to lure those users into its ecosystem with even more powerful tools. Gemini 1.5 can be trained faster and more efficiently, and has the ability to process a huge amount of information each time it’s prompted, according to Vinyals. For example, developers can use Gemini 1.5 Pro to query up to an hour's worth of video, 11 hours of audio or more than 700,000 words in a document, an amount of data that Google says is the “longest context window” of any large-scale AI model yet. Gemini 1.5 can process far more data compared with what the latest AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic can handle, according to Google.