Google Rolls Out New 'Find My Device' Network; Here Are Five Ways To Use It

1. Offline Device Tracking: Users can now locate their Android devices even when they are offline. By ringing the device or viewing its location on a map within the app, users can quickly find their misplaced gadgets.

2. Bluetooth Tracker Tags: Starting in May, users will be able to track everyday items like keys, wallets, or luggage using compatible Bluetooth tracker tags. These tags are designed to work seamlessly with the Find My Device app, offering added convenience and security.