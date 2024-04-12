Google Rolls Out New 'Find My Device' Network; Here Are Five Ways To Use It
The new Find My Device works with devices running Android 9+, Google said. Here's all you need to know
Google has introduced a new way for people to keep track of their Android devices. The latest version of 'Find My Device' aims to help users locate their phones and tablets, even if they are turned off or out of battery. This feature is rolling out first in the US and Canada, with plans to expand globally.
Five Features Of New 'Find My Device'
1. Offline Device Tracking: Users can now locate their Android devices even when they are offline. By ringing the device or viewing its location on a map within the app, users can quickly find their misplaced gadgets.
2. Bluetooth Tracker Tags: Starting in May, users will be able to track everyday items like keys, wallets, or luggage using compatible Bluetooth tracker tags. These tags are designed to work seamlessly with the Find My Device app, offering added convenience and security.
Source: Google
3. Find Nearby Items: A new "Find nearby" button helps users locate their lost devices when they are in close proximity. This feature will also extend to everyday items once Bluetooth tags are available.
Source: Google
4. Integration with Nest: The Find My Device app now shows the proximity of lost devices to users' Nest devices at home. This makes it easier for users to pinpoint the location of their gadgets within their living spaces.
Source: Google
5. Accessory Sharing: Users can now share accessories with friends and family members through the app. This feature allows multiple users to keep an eye on shared items like house keys, TV remotes, or luggage.
Source: Google
The Find My Device network prioritises security and privacy. With end-to-end encryption of location data and aggregated device location reporting, users can rest assured that their personal information remains safe. Additionally, multi-layered protections are in place to prevent unwanted tracking.
The new Find My Device is compatible with Android devices running on version 9 or higher. Google encourages users to explore the various ways the app can help them locate lost devices or items. Updates are also expected for headphones from brands like JBL and Sony, which will soon join the Find My Device network.