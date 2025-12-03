Google Rolls Out Major Android 16 QPR2 Update For Pixel Devices — Check Key Features

Google has launched the Android 16 QPR2 update, which brings improvements to the user experience, developer features, media, connectivity and security. This initial minor SDK release aims to accelerate the rollout of new APIs while preserving app compatibility.

"Minor SDK releases allow us to deliver APIs and features more rapidly outside of the major yearly platform release cadence, ensuring that the platform and your apps can innovate faster with new functionality. Unlike major releases that may include behaviour changes impacting app compatibility, the changes in QPR2 are largely additive, minimising the need for regression testing," Google said in a blog post on the official Android Developers website.

“If you're not in the Beta or Canary programs, your Pixel device should get the Android 16 QPR2 release shortly. If you don’t have a Pixel device, you can use the 64-bit system images with the Android Emulator in Android Studio,” the blog post added.

The update provides an enhanced user experience and customisation.

Google’s Android 16 QPR2 introduces an expanded dark theme variant, prioritising comfort for low-vision individuals, those prone to photosensitivity, and dark mode enthusiasts who want device-wide uniformity.