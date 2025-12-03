Google Rolls Out Major Android 16 QPR2 Update For Pixel Devices — Check Key Features
Google has launched the Android 16 QPR2 update, which brings improvements to the user experience, developer features, media, connectivity and security. This initial minor SDK release aims to accelerate the rollout of new APIs while preserving app compatibility.
"Minor SDK releases allow us to deliver APIs and features more rapidly outside of the major yearly platform release cadence, ensuring that the platform and your apps can innovate faster with new functionality. Unlike major releases that may include behaviour changes impacting app compatibility, the changes in QPR2 are largely additive, minimising the need for regression testing," Google said in a blog post on the official Android Developers website.
“If you're not in the Beta or Canary programs, your Pixel device should get the Android 16 QPR2 release shortly. If you don’t have a Pixel device, you can use the 64-bit system images with the Android Emulator in Android Studio,” the blog post added.
The update provides an enhanced user experience and customisation.
Google’s Android 16 QPR2 introduces an expanded dark theme variant, prioritising comfort for low-vision individuals, those prone to photosensitivity, and dark mode enthusiasts who want device-wide uniformity.
Android 16 QPR2 Features
Android 16 QPR2 empowers users to choose from shapes like circles, squircles, or teardrops for all app icons and folders. Users can also generate themed icons if the system does not offer one.
"The sharing experience is now more dynamic. Apps can keep the UI interactive even when the system sharesheet is open, allowing for real-time content updates within the Chooser," the blog post said.
Android 16 QPR2 packs several developer-focused upgrades that promise smoother workflows and better performance on Pixels.
The platform now runs full graphical Linux apps directly within the terminal environment. Generational Concurrent Mark-Compact (CMC) Garbage Collector targets fresh object allocations to slash CPU demands and extend battery life.
New metrics capture user taps, swipes, and views on widgets, giving creators data-driven insights into engagement patterns. Apps misaligned with 16KB page sizes trigger early alerts, prepping developers for upcoming ARM architecture shifts without nasty surprises.
Android 16 QPR2 rolls out key enhancements in media playback, fitness tracking, and cross-platform data handling for a richer user experience. Health Connect gains automatic step counting from onboard sensors, plus exercise logging for weight, BMI and Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE), all accessible to apps via READ_STEPS permission for personalised insights.
Android 16 QPR2 bolsters device protection with targeted security measures aimed at thwarting scams, OTP theft and remote threats.
New APIs and ADB tools let developers verify app integrity during builds, with a testing bypass option to streamline debugging without compromising live deployments. Messages with SMS retriever hashes now face a three-hour hold-up for most apps, blocking RECEIVE_SMS broadcasts to curb one-time password hijacking, though trusted apps like the default SMS handler remain unaffected.