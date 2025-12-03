Google Rolls Out AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try-On Feature In India: How To Use?
Users can access the feature by selecting the “try it on” icon displayed on clothing items in Google’s product listings.
Google has released its AI-powered virtual try-on tool, which lets users preview outfits virtually, for users in India. The tech giant announced the expansion of the new tool to India on Wednesday, Dec. 3, revealing that users will soon see a new “try it on” icon on the apparel product listing section of Google.
By clicking this button, they can explore how different outfits look before deciding to buy, as part of the company’s Shopping Graph initiative.
“The feature makes online shopping more personal by letting you try on tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets and even shoes virtually — all by uploading a photo of yourself. The feature is powered by our custom AI model for fashion, which understands both the human body and nuances of clothing, like how different materials fold, stretch and drape on different body shapes,” Google said in a blog post.
“You can see how a piece of clothing would actually look on you from a single photo of yourself,” the blog post added.
Google first announced the virtual try-on functionality at the I/O developer event in May. It was unveiled to some users in July.
Users will be able to virtually try on billions of clothing items listed in its Shopping Graph, the real-time dataset that suggests product listings based on user searches. The feature is accessible through AI Mode, Google Shopping, product results on Google Images and other platforms where these listings are displayed.
Indian shoppers can now spot the “try it on” button on clothing listings on Google. A simple tap launches the tool, prompting users to upload a full-length photo of themselves. The AI system then instantly overlays the garment onto the image, offering a realistic glimpse of the fit and style.
Google highlights that its AI image creation model grasps human body shapes and the unique ways materials like cotton, wool, or polyester move across varied figures. Users can also browse previous virtual outfits, bookmark favourites, and share them easily through messaging or social platforms
Retailers and brands could gain as the tool gives shoppers clearer insight into products, which could potentially drive sales.