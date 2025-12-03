Google Rolls Out AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try-On Feature In India: How To Use?

Google has released its AI-powered virtual try-on tool, which lets users preview outfits virtually, for users in India. The tech giant announced the expansion of the new tool to India on Wednesday, Dec. 3, revealing that users will soon see a new “try it on” icon on the apparel product listing section of Google.

By clicking this button, they can explore how different outfits look before deciding to buy, as part of the company’s Shopping Graph initiative.

“The feature makes online shopping more personal by letting you try on tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets and even shoes virtually — all by uploading a photo of yourself. The feature is powered by our custom AI model for fashion, which understands both the human body and nuances of clothing, like how different materials fold, stretch and drape on different body shapes,” Google said in a blog post.

“You can see how a piece of clothing would actually look on you from a single photo of yourself,” the blog post added.

Google first announced the virtual try-on functionality at the I/O developer event in May. It was unveiled to some users in July.