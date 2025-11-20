Google Roasts Apple Again In Pixel 10 Pro-iPhone 17 Pro Sing-Along Ad

Google has once again gone up against Apple in its latest commercial, as part of its ongoing “Best Phones Forever” ad series. This time, the Mountain View-based tech major has playfully roasted Apple for “borrowing” ideas for the iPhone 17 Pro and iOS 26.

The latest ad is a full-on musical parody inspired from the movie “Wicked: For Good” — complete with the Pixel 10 Pro as the green-skinned witch à la Cynthia Erivo and the iPhone 17 Pro as the sparkly fairy à la Ariana Grande.

In the ad, the iPhone 17 Pro admits that it is “so lucky to have a friend” like the Pixel 10 Pro and that it has “changed for good” thanks to the Pixel’s influence. It specifically calls out AI photo editing tools like Add Me and Magic Editor, a conversational AI assistant, and Call Screening — features Google pioneered years earlier on Pixel phones.

“You do things first that show me the way,” the iPhone says. Both phones are shown chatting casually with each other, followed by a sing-along by the devices.

Google is clearly having fun while reminding everyone that many of the headline features coming to the iPhone 17 Pro and iOS 26 started life on Pixel phones first.

This isn’t Google’s first jab at Apple in the campaign. Back in June, the “Responding to MORE Rumors” video straight-up claimed Apple keeps copying Google, pointing out that Apple’s newly announced Live Translation in Messages arrived four years after Google rolled out the same feature. Later in September, a “Generation Gap” ad had an iPhone ask a Pixel to teach chickens to sing, only for the Pixel to reveal the whole scene was made with Gemini AI.