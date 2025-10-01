Google Restricts AI Queries Linking Trump With Dementia: Report

Google has withheld AI-generated answers for searches questioning whether US President Donald Trump shows signs of dementia, while continuing to provide similar responses about other presidents, according to a report in The Verge.

The report claims that on searching for “does Trump show signs of dementia”, AI Overviews says “An AI Overview is not available for this search”.

Further, on visiting AI Mode, users only get a list of web links instead of a summary of information.

Searches linking Trump to conditions such as dementia or Alzheimer’s are treated similarly, producing no AI Overview and merely presenting a collection of links in AI Mode.

As per The Verge, Google treats the queries differently depending on who is mentioned. Typing in a question about Biden and dementia doesn’t generate an AI Overview whatsoever.