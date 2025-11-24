Google Refutes ‘Misleading’ Allegations Of Using Gmail Data To Train Gemini AI

Google has firmly denied claims that it scans users’ Gmail messages and attachments to train its Gemini AI models, describing these allegations as “misleading”.

The controversy began after Malwarebytes published a report claiming that the only way to prevent Gmail from accessing personal data for AI training was to switch off the platform’s ‘Smart Features’, such as spell check.

The claims sparked a wave of outrage online, as users voiced frustration over the idea that Google was using their personal data for AI training without consent.

In a recent post on social media, Google clarified that it has not made any changes to user settings and does not use Gmail content to train its Gemini AI models.