Google Play's Pick Of Best Apps In 2025: District By Zomato Tops Charts, Swiggy Instamart In 'Top Trending'
Google Play has also introduced a new category called 'Top Trending'. It highlights apps that have become popular over the year and have made a significant impact.
Google Play has announced its top apps and games for 2025 in India, revealing a clear shift in India's digital consumption. Taking centre stage this year are AI-driven applications, cultural content rooted in local themes and innovative productivity tools.
Food delivery platform Zomato’s District has been named Best App of 2025. According to Google Play, the app gained massive popularity among urban users by offering personalised suggestions for movies, dining and events. Its success lies in leveraging AI to analyse users’ tastes, providing highly relevant, hyper-local recommendations. Zomato launched District in November last year.
"Even District: Movies Events Dining uses AI to analyse individual taste profiles and real-time local dining trends to provide each user bespoke, hyper-local recommendations for nearby activities and events," said Google.
The three leaders in this category are Instamart: 10 Mins Grocery App (shopping), Seekho: Short Learning Videos (education), and Adobe Firefly: AI Generator (art and design).
"Instamart: 10 Mins Grocery App highlights quick commerce's rapid growth; Seekho: Short Learning Videos, the rise of gamification in learning; and Adobe Firefly: AI Generator, the ongoing transformation in art and design with generative AI," Google mentioned in a blog post.
Remarkably, 69% of users in India report their initial encounter with AI was through an app on their Android device. Applications such as InVideo AI: AI Video Generator, recognised as the Best for Personal Growth, empower people to create videos simply by using text prompts.
"AI is becoming foundational to Indian apps, providing meaningful value to users," Google said.
'Best Hidden Gem'
Toonsutra: Webtoon & Manga App, awarded Best Hidden Gem, has introduced an AI-driven ‘Cinematic Mode’ that transforms original comics by Indian creators into rich, immersive experiences.
"AI's impact extends beyond generation: winning apps like Goodnotes: Notes, docs, PDF, Best App for Large Screens, and Luminar: Photo Editor, Best Multi-device App, leverage AI to optimise workflows, enhancing deep focus and learning in note-taking, and streamlining image editing in photography, respectively," Google said.
CookieRun India: Running Game has been awarded both Best Game and Best Pick Up and Play titles in 2025. Free Fire Max has been recognised as the Best Ongoing Game.