Google Play's Pick Of Best Apps In 2025: District By Zomato Tops Charts, Swiggy Instamart In 'Top Trending'

Google Play has announced its top apps and games for 2025 in India, revealing a clear shift in India's digital consumption. Taking centre stage this year are AI-driven applications, cultural content rooted in local themes and innovative productivity tools.

Food delivery platform Zomato’s District has been named Best App of 2025. According to Google Play, the app gained massive popularity among urban users by offering personalised suggestions for movies, dining and events. Its success lies in leveraging AI to analyse users’ tastes, providing highly relevant, hyper-local recommendations. Zomato launched District in November last year.

"Even District: Movies Events Dining uses AI to analyse individual taste profiles and real-time local dining trends to provide each user bespoke, hyper-local recommendations for nearby activities and events," said Google.

Google Play has also introduced a new category called 'Top Trending'. It highlights apps that have become popular over the year and have made a significant impact.