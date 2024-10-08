Google Play App Store Faces Revenue Hit As Antitrust Woes Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. must lift restrictions that prevent developers from setting up rival marketplaces and billing systems that compete with its Google Play Store, a judge ruled, upending the search giant’s dominance in the lucrative Android app market and probably denting its revenue.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday handed a big victory to Epic Games Inc. in its long-running challenge to the technology giant’s app store, another antitrust blow to Google following its recent major defeat in one US Justice Department case and while it’s still fighting another.

The ruling comes after the maker of the popular video game Fortnite convinced a jury that Google abused its power in the Android app market with its Google Play store policies. The changes the company must now make will almost certainly take a bite out of its sales, with one analyst estimating a “worst case” loss in gross profit of more than $1 billion off sales that totalled $14.66 billion in 2020.

Alphabet shares fell as much as 2.5%, closing at $162.98 in New York. They had been up 20% this year through the end of last week.

“The Epic verdict missed the obvious: Apple and Android clearly compete,” Google said in a blog post. “We will appeal and ask the courts to pause implementing the remedies to maintain a consistent and safe experience for users and developers as the legal process moves forward.”