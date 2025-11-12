Google Pixel Phones To Get AI-Powered Notification Summaries, Scam Alerts In Latest Update
Google’s latest Pixel update introduces AI-generated notification summaries for chat apps, alongside expanded scam detection and photo remixing tools.
Google is rolling out a new software update for Pixel devices that introduces notification summaries and other AI-powered features. Pixel phone users can now get a concise view of lengthy chat messages under notification summaries. The update is currently being released for the Pixel 9 series and newer models, except for the Pixel 9A, according to The Verge.
It's not a new concept. According to the publication, Apple had previously attempted a similar artificial intelligence-driven feature but ran into performance and accuracy issues. Google appears to be adopting a more restrained approach by initially limiting summaries to chat conversations only.
A report in Android Authority, which analysed the feature when its code surfaced in an Android 16 beta back in August, revealed that summaries are restricted to longer chat threads for the time being. The publication also noted this limitation may help the system generate more accurate summaries.
In a video breakdown, Android Authority said limiting summaries to longer messages gives the system more context to work with. This could help reduce the kind of mistakes Apple’s AI has made in the past.
Further improvements are on the way. As per The Verge report, Google plans to introduce automatic notification sorting with its December update. This improvement will prioritise essential notifications while silencing those deemed less important, a challenge Apple is also addressing with AI.
In addition to summaries, Google is expanding scam detection capabilities for Pixel devices. Initially available only in Google’s Messages app, the feature now extends to select third-party platforms like Telegram and Discord for users of the Pixel 6 and newer models. When a suspicious message is detected, it will display a “likely scam” badge, and tapping the notification prompts a pop-up warning encouraging caution.
The company is also broadening scam call detection for Pixel 9 users (again, excluding the 9A) across several countries, such as the UK, Ireland, India, Australia and Canada.
Google’s own Messages app is receiving another AI-based improvement: a new photo remix tool that lets users creatively modify pictures directly within chats. This feature will also be available beyond Pixel phones. However, initially it will be limited to English-speaking regions, including the US, UK, India, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand.
Additionally, Pixel 6 and newer devices will soon allow users to prioritise notifications from their chosen “Messages VIPs”, ensuring key conversations are never missed.