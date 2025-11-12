Google Pixel Phones To Get AI-Powered Notification Summaries, Scam Alerts In Latest Update

Google is rolling out a new software update for Pixel devices that introduces notification summaries and other AI-powered features. Pixel phone users can now get a concise view of lengthy chat messages under notification summaries. The update is currently being released for the Pixel 9 series and newer models, except for the Pixel 9A, according to The Verge.

It's not a new concept. According to the publication, Apple had previously attempted a similar artificial intelligence-driven feature but ran into performance and accuracy issues. Google appears to be adopting a more restrained approach by initially limiting summaries to chat conversations only.

A report in Android Authority, which analysed the feature when its code surfaced in an Android 16 beta back in August, revealed that summaries are restricted to longer chat threads for the time being. The publication also noted this limitation may help the system generate more accurate summaries.

In a video breakdown, Android Authority said limiting summaries to longer messages gives the system more context to work with. This could help reduce the kind of mistakes Apple’s AI has made in the past.