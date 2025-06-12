Google Pixel Drop For June: VIP Widgets, AI-Powered Stickers, Photography Tips, More
The new Pixel VIPs widget from the Contacts app allows users to categorise friends and family as VIPs.
Google has released the June Pixel Drop, along with Android 16, for Pixel devices. June’s Pixel Drop has a slew of new features and upgrades, including Pixel VIPs widget, AI stickers in Gboard, camera tips, and more.
Here’s a look at what new features are coming to Google Pixel devices as part of the Pixel drop.
Pixel VIP Widgets
The new Pixel VIPs widget from the Contacts app allows users to categorise friends and family as VIPs. Users can include facts such as birthdays, emails, and home addresses to go along with the list. The feature offers fast access to contacts, recent calls and messages, and offers notification for birthdays, etc. VIPs are also allowed to skip your Do Not Disturb settings.
AI-Powered Custom Stickers In Gboard
With generative AI-powered Pixel Studio, users can make custom stickers in Gboard. Just type in your prompt and select an emotion, and the sticker is ready to be sent. There are ready options too, including excited jelly avocado, a sad starfish wearing sunglasses, sparkly blue sneakers, etc. Photographs can also be used to create stickers.
ALSO READ
Nothing Phone 3 Design Leak Shows New Camera Module, No Glyph Interface — Check Expected Specs, Price
Photography Tips
Shutterbugs can now see instructions and visual inspiration of what each setting achieves by tapping the question mark icon in the top right of the Pixel’s camera.
Improved Accessibility Features
Live search in the Magnifier app now offers info based on surroundings and typing inputs without needing a photo. Users can control calls, change sound levels, and access hearing presets directly through settings on Pixel 9 and later Android 16 devices that support LE Audio-enabled hearing aids.
Expressive Captions
Expressive Captions, which better understand emotion expressed through speech, can now even record long words (yessss). They are accessible in even more nations outside of the US, including Canada, UK, and Australia.
AI-Powered Editing In Google Photos
Google Photos editing feature will soon give users more control. It will offer immediate access to suggested tools, favourite tools, and AI-powered suggestions to improve photos with a single tap.