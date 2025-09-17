Google Pixel 9 Price Slashed On Flipkart By More Than 50% — See Offer Details
The Google Pixel 9 boasts a professional-grade dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 48MP secondary lens.
Fans of Google Pixels have good news coming their way. The Google Pixel 9, which debuted in August 2024 featuring the Tensor G4 processor, is available for less than half its original price on Flipkart.
Google Pixel 9 Flipkart Deal
The Google Pixel 9, Obsidian, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM is now available on Flipkart at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 37,999. This massive 52% discount from its original launch price of Rs 79,999 makes the premium flagship device accessible to a much wider audience. The offer’s timing is perfect for users looking to upgrade their smartphone technology without breaking the bank.
Google Pixel 9: Standout Specs And Features
The Pixel 9 is driven by the custom-built Google Tensor G4 processor, which not only ensures seamless performance but also powers the phone's cutting-edge AI features. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, users can expect butter-smooth multitasking and ample space for all their applications, photos, and videos.
The phone's vibrant 6.3-inch OLED display brings content to life with vivid colours and sharp details. It also comes with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and peak brightness of 2,700 nits for crystal-clear visuals.
True to the Pixel legacy, the camera is a standout feature. The device boasts a professional-grade dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 48MP secondary lens. This setup allows for great image quality, whether you're taking a scenic landscape shot or a detailed close-up. The 10.5MP front camera is equally impressive, capturing high-quality selfies and enabling clear video calls.
A robust 4,700mAh battery keeps the phone running all day, ensuring you're never left searching for a charger. It also comes with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.
The Pixel 9 has a sleek and stylish build and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.