Google Pixel 9 Price Slashed On Flipkart By More Than 50% — See Offer Details

The Pixel 9 is driven by the custom-built Google Tensor G4 processor, which not only ensures seamless performance but also powers the phone's cutting-edge AI features. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, users can expect butter-smooth multitasking and ample space for all their applications, photos, and videos.

The phone's vibrant 6.3-inch OLED display brings content to life with vivid colours and sharp details. It also comes with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and peak brightness of 2,700 nits for crystal-clear visuals.

True to the Pixel legacy, the camera is a standout feature. The device boasts a professional-grade dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 48MP secondary lens. This setup allows for great image quality, whether you're taking a scenic landscape shot or a detailed close-up. The 10.5MP front camera is equally impressive, capturing high-quality selfies and enabling clear video calls.

A robust 4,700mAh battery keeps the phone running all day, ensuring you're never left searching for a charger. It also comes with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Pixel 9 has a sleek and stylish build and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.