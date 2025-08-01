Google Pixel 9 Price Slashed Ahead Of Pixel 10 Launch — Up To Rs 43,000 Straight Discount On Flipkart

Below are the offers for various Pixel 9 models on Flipkart:

Google Pixel 9 Offers

The Pixel 9 is now available for just Rs 64,999, which is a huge Rs 15,000 (18%) straight discount on its original price of Rs 79,999. You can also get up to Rs 63,700 off when exchanging your old device. There are bank offers and cashbacks to avail as well.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Offers

The Pixel 9 Pro has got a massive Rs 20,000 price cut, bringing its price down from Rs 1,09,999 to Rs 89,999. With exchange, you can get up to Rs 88,300 off, and bank offers and cashbacks are available for the Pixel 9 Pro as well.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Offers

Google’s flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL has received a straight discount of Rs 20,000, and you can get this ultra-premium device with a great camera set for just Rs 1,04,999. By trading in your device, you can receive a discount of up to Rs 88,300, and there are great bank offers and cashbacks too.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Offers

If you’re into foldables, it doesn’t get any better than this. The massively upgraded Pixel 9 Pro Fold just got an enormous Rs 43,000 discount on its original price of Rs 1,72,999, bringing it down to Rs 1,29,999. You can also get up to Rs 87,150 off on device exchange, plus cashbacks and EMI offers are tempting as well.