Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL Sale Starts Today: Check Price, Specs, Where To Buy And More

The Pixel 9 phones feature the latest from Gemini and the best camera system ever in a Pixel phone. The phones have an elevated new look that puts the camera front and centre with an evolution of Pixel’s iconic camera bar.

Pixel 9 boasts a 6.3-inch Actua display. It is 35% brighter than Pixel 8, and is rated the best in its class. It shares the same main and ultrawide cameras as the Pro models, a significant upgrade, and the front camera now has autofocus for sharper selfies. The Pixel 9 has 12GB of RAM.

Pixel 9 offers approximately 20% longer battery life during active use with the screen on compared to Pixel 8. All Pixel 9 phones come with seven years of OS, Pixel Drops, and security updates.

Pixel 9 will be priced at Rs 79,999.