Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL Sale Starts Today: Check Price, Specs, Where To Buy And More
The Pixel 9 phones feature the latest from Gemini and the best camera system ever in a Pixel phone.
Google unveiled its latest range of Pixel devices with the new Pixel 9 phones, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are available via Flipkart and retail partners and will also be available on shelves starting Wednesday, August 22, with other devices becoming available later in the year.
Google Pixel 9: Price And Specs
The Pixel 9 phones feature the latest from Gemini and the best camera system ever in a Pixel phone. The phones have an elevated new look that puts the camera front and centre with an evolution of Pixel’s iconic camera bar.
Pixel 9 boasts a 6.3-inch Actua display. It is 35% brighter than Pixel 8, and is rated the best in its class. It shares the same main and ultrawide cameras as the Pro models, a significant upgrade, and the front camera now has autofocus for sharper selfies. The Pixel 9 has 12GB of RAM.
Pixel 9 offers approximately 20% longer battery life during active use with the screen on compared to Pixel 8. All Pixel 9 phones come with seven years of OS, Pixel Drops, and security updates.
Pixel 9 will be priced at Rs 79,999.
Introducing Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. ð Powered by our brand new Google Tensor G4 chip, our latest phones deliver the very best of Pixel. Learn more about them â https://t.co/m53d3lzi86 #MadeByGoogle— Google (@Google) August 13, 2024
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Price And Specs
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers Google's biggest phone display in a thinner foldable device. It combines the best of Google hardware, software, with a sleek and sophisticated design, advanced camera system, multiple screens, and the powerful Tensor G4 processor.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold harnesses the power of Google hardware and AI capabilities with an ultra-thin advanced triple rear camera system. The company claims that it boasts the best camera on any foldable phone with an upgraded ultrawide camera supporting macro focus and both front cameras supporting Face Unlock. Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be priced at Rs 1,72,999 in India.
Pixel 9 Pro And Pixel 9 Pro XL: Price And Specs
The Pro model is available in two sizes: Pixel 9 Pro (6.3”) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.8”). Both have the best and brightest Super Actua displays yet and a new 42 MP front camera for sharper, brighter low-light photos.
Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be priced at Rs 1,09,999, and Rs 1,24,999 respectively in India.