Google Pixel 9: How Camera Tech And AI Work To Create Photo Magic
Both smartphones come packed with a host of new features, including enhanced camera and artificial intelligence capabilities.
Google’s flagship Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones are now available for sale in India. The Pixel series was unveiled at the company’s annual 'Made by Google' event on Aug. 13. Pre-bookings for these two models were already live and the phones are now up for grabs. Both smartphones come packed with a host of new features, including enhanced camera and artificial intelligence capabilities.
Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out with its best-in-class triple back camera system that is intended to produce images and videos of professional quality. This advanced setup consists of a 48 MP ultrawide lens, a 50 MP primary lens, and a telephoto lens that can capture stunning details at different zoom levels, ranging from 0.5 times to 10 times. The new Super Res Zoom function, which is now available for video for the first time and allows users to zoom in even farther without sacrificing quality, greatly improves the experience.
One of the notable upgrades is the front camera which comes with a 42 MP lens, the highest resolution ever seen on a front-facing Pixel camera. The front camera includes auto-focus, improving the quality of selfies and video calls.
With the help of Video Boost, users can enhance their videos up to 8K resolution, ensuring that every detail is recorded.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a 6.8-inch Super Actual Display with an LTPO OLED panel. The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G4 SoC, paired with the M2 security co-processor and 16 GM RAM.
Pixel 9
Amid the regular Pixel 9 Pro’s stunning features, the standard Pixel 9 is good as well. Many key features of the Pro model are carried over, such as the AI-powered Magic Editor and the primary 50 MP lens.
Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua display, which is 35% brighter than Pixel 8. The phone sports the same main and ultrawide cameras offered with the Pixel 9 Pro smartphones.
Powered by Google Tensor G4 SoC designed to handle AI and machine learning tasks, the phone comes with seven years of guaranteed OS, Pixel Drops and security updates.
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro AI-Driven Features
Beyond the hardware, Google’s AI innovations elevate the camera capabilities of the Pixel 9 series. With only a few taps, users can perform complex edits, such as changing backgrounds, resizing objects and even expanding images to include a larger area, thanks to the Magic Editor function. With the new reimagine16 tool, users can transform photos by adding seasonal elements or altering the environment with simple text commands.
For group photos, the Pixel 9 introduces the 'Add Me' feature, which ensures that no one is left out of a shot. This preview feature allows the photographer to be included in the group photo by merging two images into one. Then there’s the 'Best Take' feature, which helps users capture the perfect group photo by combining the best expressions from similar shots.
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL Price
Pixel 9 is available online at a starting price of Rs 79,999 whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999. The phones are available with an introductory card discount of up to Rs 10,000 and exchange benefits.