Google Pixel 9: How Camera Tech And AI Work To Create Photo Magic

The Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out with its best-in-class triple back camera system that is intended to produce images and videos of professional quality. This advanced setup consists of a 48 MP ultrawide lens, a 50 MP primary lens, and a telephoto lens that can capture stunning details at different zoom levels, ranging from 0.5 times to 10 times. The new Super Res Zoom function, which is now available for video for the first time and allows users to zoom in even farther without sacrificing quality, greatly improves the experience.

One of the notable upgrades is the front camera which comes with a 42 MP lens, the highest resolution ever seen on a front-facing Pixel camera. The front camera includes auto-focus, improving the quality of selfies and video calls.

With the help of Video Boost, users can enhance their videos up to 8K resolution, ensuring that every detail is recorded.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a 6.8-inch Super Actual Display with an LTPO OLED panel. The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G4 SoC, paired with the M2 security co-processor and 16 GM RAM.