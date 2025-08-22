Google Pixel 10 Series Launch: Tech Giant Shifts Focus To AI In Its Latest Smartphone Lineup

Google has placed artificial intelligence at the centre of its latest smartphone launch, prioritising software capabilities over hardware changes at its annual “Made By Google” event in New York on Aug. 20.

Unlike past events, which leaned heavily on technical detail, this year’s presentation focused on showing how AI tools could make everyday tasks simpler.

"There has been a lot of hype about (AI in phones) and frankly a lot of broken promises too, but Gemini is the real deal," Reuters quoted Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, as saying, referring to the company's AI chatbot and model.

Celebrities, including talk show host Jimmy Fallon and the Jonas Brothers, joined Google executives on stage to highlight the practical use of the company’s AI features, the report added.

The new Pixel 10 range comes with incremental hardware changes, such as the addition of a telephoto lens to the base model. Prices for the latest devices remain unchanged at $799 for the standard handset and $1,799 for the foldable version, despite earlier concerns that tariffs could push smartphone prices higher.

At the event, the spotlight was on AI-powered features. New tools include a "coach" within the camera app to help improve photography and an assistant that proactively delivers information, such as surfacing a flight confirmation email when the user calls an airline. Demonstrations also included live translation during phone calls, a feature first previewed at Google’s developer conference in May, according to Reuters.