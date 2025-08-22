Google Pixel 10 Series Launch: Tech Giant Shifts Focus To AI In Its Latest Smartphone Lineup
Google has shifted focus from hardware to artificial intelligence in its new Pixel 10 smartphones, showcasing features designed to make devices more helpful in daily life.
Google has placed artificial intelligence at the centre of its latest smartphone launch, prioritising software capabilities over hardware changes at its annual “Made By Google” event in New York on Aug. 20.
Unlike past events, which leaned heavily on technical detail, this year’s presentation focused on showing how AI tools could make everyday tasks simpler.
"There has been a lot of hype about (AI in phones) and frankly a lot of broken promises too, but Gemini is the real deal," Reuters quoted Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, as saying, referring to the company's AI chatbot and model.
Celebrities, including talk show host Jimmy Fallon and the Jonas Brothers, joined Google executives on stage to highlight the practical use of the company’s AI features, the report added.
The new Pixel 10 range comes with incremental hardware changes, such as the addition of a telephoto lens to the base model. Prices for the latest devices remain unchanged at $799 for the standard handset and $1,799 for the foldable version, despite earlier concerns that tariffs could push smartphone prices higher.
At the event, the spotlight was on AI-powered features. New tools include a "coach" within the camera app to help improve photography and an assistant that proactively delivers information, such as surfacing a flight confirmation email when the user calls an airline. Demonstrations also included live translation during phone calls, a feature first previewed at Google’s developer conference in May, according to Reuters.
"We've got the best models, we’ve got the best AI assistant, and it means this can just unlock so much helpfulness on your phone," Osterloh said.
Analysts highlighted the emphasis on AI shifting from hardware. "A lot of the stuff they showed today would probably run almost exactly the same way on last year’s hardware. Their point is it’s not about just the hardware anymore," Reuters quoted Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at Technalysis Research, as saying.
The strategy highlights Google’s long-term ambition to create a universal AI assistant, positioning its Pixel smartphones as a vehicle to showcase this technology. While the Pixel line continues to lag behind Android device makers such as Samsung and Xiaomi in terms of sales, the event suggested Google wants to broaden its appeal beyond its existing base.
The unveiling comes months after Apple offered a more cautious approach to AI at its developer conference. Apple, which struggled to integrate AI upgrades into Siri last year, is expected to reveal its latest iPhones in the autumn.