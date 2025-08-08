Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Leaked Images Reveal Colour Variants, Camera And Full Design Ahead Of Launch

The leaked images show the Pixel 10 Pro XL in two colour finishes— Moonstone and Obsidian. At first glance, the design appears closely aligned with both the standard Pixel 10 Pro and its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

In the latest lineup, Google is likely to retain its signature pill-shaped rear camera housing, which accommodates a triple-lens system, an LED flash and the returning temperature sensor, the report added.

The device’s power and volume buttons remain positioned on the right-hand edge, finished with a glossy texture. While the images don’t reveal entirely new design features, they confirm that Google is keeping to its well-established aesthetic for its premium models.