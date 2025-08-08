Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Leaked Images Reveal Colour Variants, Camera And Full Design Ahead Of Launch
Leaked marketing images have given a full look at Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 Pro XL, revealing its design and expected features.
With just days to go before Google’s ‘Made by Google’ event, fresh marketing images of the Pixel 10 Pro XL have surfaced online. The images give a complete look at the flagship device from every angle.
As reported by GSMArena, the leak offers a closer glimpse at Google’s largest Pixel 10 model. It’s expected to debut alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold later this month.
Familiar Design, New Colour Options
The leaked images show the Pixel 10 Pro XL in two colour finishes— Moonstone and Obsidian. At first glance, the design appears closely aligned with both the standard Pixel 10 Pro and its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
In the latest lineup, Google is likely to retain its signature pill-shaped rear camera housing, which accommodates a triple-lens system, an LED flash and the returning temperature sensor, the report added.
The device’s power and volume buttons remain positioned on the right-hand edge, finished with a glossy texture. While the images don’t reveal entirely new design features, they confirm that Google is keeping to its well-established aesthetic for its premium models.
Expected Specifications
According to previous leaks cited by GSMArena, the Pixel 10 series will be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G5 chipset. The Pixel 10 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch display. Similarly, the Pro XL is expected to offer a larger 6.8-inch screen with improved peak brightness compared to current models. Camera hardware is expected to remain largely unchanged from the Pixel 9 Pro line-up.
Battery capacities are also set for a modest increase, with the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL tipped to feature 4,870 mAh and 5,200 mAh units, respectively. Faster charging speeds are also expected, though exact specifications are not confirmed.
Launch Event Set For This Date
Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 series on Aug. 20 during its annual ‘Made by Google’ event. The event is also expected to introduce the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, broadening the company’s hardware ecosystem. Until then, the leaked marketing images give Pixel fans their clearest preview yet of what to expect from the upcoming Pro XL model.