Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Launch Today: How The New Model Compares With Pixel 9

Even Qualcomm’s mid‑range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 manages to post AnTuTu scores over 9,50,000. That said, raw numbers have never been the primary selling point of Google’s Tensor chips.

These processors are tailored specifically for Pixel hardware and software, prioritising optimisation and user experience. Past Pixel models have handled everyday tasks with ease, delivering good performance regardless of what the benchmarks suggested.

The Pixel 10 line-up includes four models: the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While the main handsets are set to arrive at launch, the Fold variant is scheduled to reach the market a little later, in October.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to feature a larger 6.8‑inch OLED display, offering higher brightness levels and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to have a 5,200 mAh battery. Photography capabilities may include a 50 MP main sensor alongside 48 MP ultra‑wide and telephoto lenses.