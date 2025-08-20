Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Launch Today: How The New Model Compares With Pixel 9
The Tensor G5 chip on the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL shows a 15% gain over the Tensor G4 chip
Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL, which will make its official debut on Aug. 20 along with other variants, has surfaced on AnTuTu, offering a glimpse of its real-world performance. The device, equipped with the new Tensor G5 processor, delivered benchmark scores 15% higher than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
While the jump represents a step forward for Google’s hardware, it may still fall short of the performance levels set by leading rivals such as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra or Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro series.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL' Tensor G5 brings a massive 15% performance boost over the Tensor G4.— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 18, 2025
Now the new Tensor G5 can finally match Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2' performance. pic.twitter.com/MHNjc55yTf
Google’s Tensor G5 is the first of its processors to be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), signalling a notable shift in the company’s silicon strategy. The Pixel 10 Pro XL recorded 11,40,286 points on AnTuTu, a clear step up from the 9,83,628 achieved by the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
However, Google’s latest scores remain behind current leaders in mobile performance. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, for instance, easily surpasses the 3,000,000 points on AnTuTu, while Apple’s A18 Pro, though closer in range at roughly 1,600,000 points, still demonstrates a sizeable gap when compared to Google’s figures.
Even Qualcomm’s mid‑range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 manages to post AnTuTu scores over 9,50,000. That said, raw numbers have never been the primary selling point of Google’s Tensor chips.
These processors are tailored specifically for Pixel hardware and software, prioritising optimisation and user experience. Past Pixel models have handled everyday tasks with ease, delivering good performance regardless of what the benchmarks suggested.
The Pixel 10 line-up includes four models: the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While the main handsets are set to arrive at launch, the Fold variant is scheduled to reach the market a little later, in October.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to feature a larger 6.8‑inch OLED display, offering higher brightness levels and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to have a 5,200 mAh battery. Photography capabilities may include a 50 MP main sensor alongside 48 MP ultra‑wide and telephoto lenses.