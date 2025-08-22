Google Pixel 10 Pro XL And Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Comparison: Which Flagship Wins?
Two stunning flagships compared basis their specs, features, and prices.
Two top-of-the-line smartphones. Powerful features and performance. Sleek, unique designs. In this flagship face-off, let’s see how the newly launched Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra compare against each other.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Chipset/Performance
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by Google’s newest Tensor G5 chipset, which offers the best performance and efficiency in a Pixel device. However, it still trails the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, one of the fastest processors out there, which even beats the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s A18 Pro chip in speed tests.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera
The cameras on Pixels are highly regarded, especially the Pro versions. The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with three rear cameras — 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto that supports Pro Res Zoom up to 100x — plus a 42MP front camera. The Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a rear quad camera set, comprising a 200MP main camera, 50MP telephoto with 5x zoom, 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and 50MP ultrawide. A 12MP selfie shooter complements the pack.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Display
The Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super Actua display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and achieves a max brightness of 3,300 nits. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a slightly bigger 6.9-inch Dynamic Amoled screen with 120Hz peak refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Battery
The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with a 5,200mAh battery, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh cell.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Safety/Protection
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display protection. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also carries an IP68 rating and boasts a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on the display.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI Features
While the S25 Ultra has advanced Galaxy AI features like Night Video, Now Brief, Audio Eraser, Music Search, and agentic AI capabilities, Google’s AI suite is even more expansive, boasting Gemini AI, Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Pixel Screenshots, Circle to Search, Magic Cue, and a host of camera and photo editing features.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at $1,199 (Rs 1,24,999) for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, with 512GB costing $1,319 and 1TB at $1,549. The Galaxy S25 Ultra launched at $1,299 (Rs 1,29,999) for 12GB + 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB coming at $1,419 and $1,659 (Rs 1,41,999 and Rs 1,65,999), respectively. However, the S25 Ultra is now being offered at discounts.
Both devices are top tier. While the Pixel 10 Pro XL has an edge in its pricing, 16GB RAM as standard, camera, and AI capabilities, it’s hard to beat the Galaxy S25 Ultra when it comes to sheer performance.