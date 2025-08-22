Google Pixel 10 Pro XL And Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Comparison: Which Flagship Wins?

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at $1,199 (Rs 1,24,999) for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, with 512GB costing $1,319 and 1TB at $1,549. The Galaxy S25 Ultra launched at $1,299 (Rs 1,29,999) for 12GB + 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB coming at $1,419 and $1,659 (Rs 1,41,999 and Rs 1,65,999), respectively. However, the S25 Ultra is now being offered at discounts.

Both devices are top tier. While the Pixel 10 Pro XL has an edge in its pricing, 16GB RAM as standard, camera, and AI capabilities, it’s hard to beat the Galaxy S25 Ultra when it comes to sheer performance.