Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL Colour Variants Revealed Ahead Of Launch: What To Expect
The Pixel 10 Pro will reportedly be launched in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone and Jade colour variants.
As Google gears up for its event on Aug. 20, fresh leaks have pulled back the curtain on its flagship offerings, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The latest renders, shared by GSMArena, provide a detailed look at the full range of colour options that will define this year’s Pixel Pro line-up.
Earlier leaks focused on the standard Pixel 10, which is tipped to arrive in four colour options, such as Obsidian, Indigo, Frost and Limoncello. The Pro models are set to feature a slightly different palette.
Pixel 10 Pro
The Pixel 10 Pro will reportedly be launched in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone and Jade colour variants. Google continues its tradition of giving its colourways playful, mineral-inspired names. Obsidian, a regular fixture in Pixel branding, refers to a sleek black or deep grey. Porcelain brings a clean white aesthetic, returning to the Pro model even as it appears absent from the standard Pixel 10. Moonstone is a refined slate blue-grey, while Jade introduces a muted pistachio green tone with subtle gold hints.
Pixel 10 Pro XL
The Pixel 10 Pro XL follows in the same footsteps, adopting an identical colour scheme to the Pixel 10 Pro. This consistency in colour offerings reinforces the idea that the XL variant is essentially a larger version of the Pro model, without any exclusive aesthetic differentiators, according to GSMArena.
Other Features
There’s more to the Pro XL than just its size. The handset is expected to house a strong 5,200 mAh battery, which is the largest ever included in a Pixel device. On the camera front, both Pro models will sport telephoto lenses, strengthened by macro shooting capabilities. Powering the entire Pixel 10 series will be the next-gen Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC.
With these leaks surfacing ahead of the official reveal, anticipation is mounting. However, Google is yet to confirm the details. As such, all eyes are on Aug. 20, when the tech giant will formally unveil the Pixel 10 family and give users a clearer picture of what to expect from its latest premium smartphones.