Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL Colour Variants Revealed Ahead Of Launch: What To Expect

As Google gears up for its event on Aug. 20, fresh leaks have pulled back the curtain on its flagship offerings, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The latest renders, shared by GSMArena, provide a detailed look at the full range of colour options that will define this year’s Pixel Pro line-up.

Earlier leaks focused on the standard Pixel 10, which is tipped to arrive in four colour options, such as Obsidian, Indigo, Frost and Limoncello. The Pro models are set to feature a slightly different palette.