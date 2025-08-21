Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Launched — Price In India, Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Colours

Camera: Pixels are renowned for their camera, and more so the Pro models. The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL feature a pill-shaped camera island on the rear that houses three cameras: 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with Pro Res Zoom up to 100x. On the front, there’s a 42MP camera.

Camera/Editing Features: The Pixel 10 Pro range has cameras features like the all-new Camera Coach, Add Me, Macro Focus, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Frequent Faces, and Top Shot. They also come with photo editing capabilities like Pixel Studio, Auto Frame, Reimagine, Sky styles, and Magic Eraser.

Display: The Pixel 10 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Actua display, while the 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch screen. Both come with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,300 nits max brightness, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Battery: The Pixel 10 Pro houses a 4,870mAh battery, bigger than last year’s 4,700mAh cell. The Pixel 10 Pro XL too gets a larger battery — 5,200mAh — up from the 5,060mAh one in the 9 Pro XL.

Chipset: Inside the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL lies Google’s latest Tensor G5 chipset. The new processor provides improved performance and speed for Google’s many features driven by AI and its demanding workloads.

OS: The Pro range comes pre-installed with Android 16 and will receive seven years of software updates and security patches, plus Pixel Drops.

AI Features: The Pro models come equipped with advanced AI features such as Gemini AI assistant, Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Magic Cue, Pixel Screenshots, Circle to Search, Call Assist, and Live Translate.

Safety And Durability: The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Other Features: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6, NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband chip, Thread networking technology, Qi 2 support, Pixelsnap magnetic accessories.

Colours: Both Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL come in Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian, with Porcelain available in 10 Pro as well.