Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Now Available — Check Price In India, Offers, Specs, Features
The smartphone is available through Google’s online and offline retail partners and on the Google Store.
Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which was introduced in August at the Made by Google event, is now available for purchase. The newest foldable from Google’s stable was unveiled alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL.
However, while the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL were available starting Aug. 28, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold was scheduled to start shipping on Oct. 9. Here’s a detailed look at the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, including price, offers, availability, specs, and features.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price In India, Availability, Offers
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s price in India is Rs 172,999 for 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It is available in Moonstone colour. The smartphone is available through Google’s online and offline retail partners and on the Google Store online.
Buyers can also get a cashback of Rs 13,000 on the purchase of Pixel 10 Pro Fold together with Pixel Buds 2a (which are also available now for Rs 12,999) using HDFC Bank Credit Cards.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs And Features
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor, which offers enhanced performance and device efficiency. The foldable features a new gearless hinge that is reportedly stronger than its predecessor’s and a sturdy build courtesy its aerospace-grade aluminium. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also the first foldable to get IP68 water and dust resistance rating.
The 6.4-inch outer and 8-inch inner displays both have thinner bezels and offer a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. The Super Actua Flex Display is made with ultra-thin glass and two layers of anti-impact film, with Google claiming it is intended to fold for more than ten years.
In terms of optics, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 48MP primary camera, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto, with Super Res Zoom up to 20x, plus a 10MP front-facing camera. The new Instant View feature offers real-time picture previews.
The device houses a 5,015mAh battery and measures 10.8 mm (folded) and 5.2 mm (unfolded). It weighs 258 gm.
Among the standout AI features in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are Pixel Studio, Camera Coach, Add Me, Magic Eraser, and Reimagine, even as AI-powered optimisations deliver stunning picture quality.