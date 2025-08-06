Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Delayed — May Arrive After Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

A report from WinFuture suggests that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a are expected to be available for purchase only in October. Compared to the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL, which could go on sale later in August, the other devices will face a notable delay.

It appears that Google is experiencing supply chain challenges, which are reportedly responsible for this hold up. However, the delay is unlikely to impact the launch of the other Pixel 10 phones.

Reports suggest the launch will now likely occur in two phases. Pre-orders for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will commence on Aug. 20, with shipping and sales beginning on Aug. 28. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available, alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, only on Oct. 9. However, their pre-orders are anticipated to begin on Aug. 20 itself.

It’s hard to pinpoint what exact issues in the supply chain are causing the delay. Among the components that the 10 Pro Fold shares with the entire range is the Tensor G5, so that is unlikely to be the reason. The introduction of an IP68 rating for the device (the first on a foldable), a larger battery, and a new 6.4-inch cover display are all features exclusive to the 10 Pro Fold, so problems can potentially arise anywhere.