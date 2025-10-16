Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Catching Fire — Should You Be Worried?

According to Nelson, unlike its predecessor — the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — which snapped in half, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold faced more severe damage. For starters, the cover display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, showed scratches at level 6 on the Mohs Hardness Scale, with deeper scratches at level 7.

The inner screen proved susceptible to scratches, even from a fingernail. Scraping the phone’s outer edges caused the colour coating to peel off during the test.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold boasts the first-ever IP68 rating for dust and water resistance among foldables, and it proved quite capable when Nelson applied sand and dust to the inner screen. However, there was a noticeable crunching sound of sand within the hinge.

During Nelson’s standard burn test, the phone held up, but the bend test proved dramatic. Google claims the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s redesigned hinge can endure a decade of inward folding. However, it snapped when bent outward — not at the hinge but along the antenna lines on the left side.

The situation escalated when further bending caused the device to smoke and dramatically break apart on camera. Nelson remarked that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold was “by far the weakest folding smartphone I’ve ever tested.”