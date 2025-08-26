Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold And Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Comparison: Which Foldable Wins?
Two new foldable smartphones compared basis their specs, features, and prices.
Google unveiled its latest foldable, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which boasts a new gearless hinge, a larger outer display, and improved water and dust resistance. But how does it stack up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which was launched this July?
Here’s a thorough comparison between the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 basis their specs, features, and prices.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 Chipset And Performance
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 boasts the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The performance of the latter is considered superior, with faster processing and app switching and higher CPU and GPU speeds.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 Camera
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 200MP main camera, along with a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto. For selfies, it includes a 10MP front camera. The camera set on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold includes a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto, all with Super Res Zoom up to 20x, plus a 10MP selfie shooter.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 Display
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a 6.4-inch cover and an 8-inch main display, both with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s Amoled cover screen is slightly bigger, 6.5 inches, while the Dynamic AMOLED main display measures the same, 8 inches, with a max brightness of 2,600 nits.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 Battery
Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s battery is bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s: 5,015mAh versus 4,400mAh, respectively.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thickness And Weight
With a thickness of 8.9 mm folded and 4.2 mm unfolded and weighing just 215 gm, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is both thinner and lighter than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which measures 10.8 mm (folded) and 5.2 mm (unfolded) and weighs 258 gm.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 Safety And Protection
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first foldable to get IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and Google says its new gearless hinge is “twice as durable as Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s.” It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rated IP48 but has Armor Aluminium frame and hinge and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on cover.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Features
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 integrates Galaxy AI, with standout AI features like Now Brief and Now Bar, updated Gemini Live, plus camera and editing capabilities. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with an expansive AI suite from Google, with features like Camera Coach, Pixel Studio, Add Me, Reimagine, Magic Eraser, and many more.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price
The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s launch price was $1,999 (Rs 1,74,999 in India), while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at $1,799 (Rs 1,72,999).
Both foldables have their standout elements. Those who want a more powerful yet portable device will likely prefer the thinner and lighter Galaxy Z Fold 7. For shutterbugs, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold boasts a powerful camera set, complemented by equally impressive AI features.