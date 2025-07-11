Google Pixel 10 Pro Camera Leaked, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Geekbench Score Lower Than Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
Google is anticipated to reveal the Pixel 10 series on Aug. 20 at its Made by Google event. The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to comprise the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Just over a month before the launch, a listing on Chinese auction site Goofish shows what appears to be a prototype of the Pixel 10 Pro in live images.
The Pixel 10 Pro has a pill-shaped metal camera module. The listing also reveals the phone's motherboard, in a way confirming earlier rumours of Google’s latest Tensor G5 chipset.
Pixel 10 Pro Camera Configuration
The listing suggests a triple rear camera configuration for the Pixel 10 Pro. Leaked images depict a pill-shaped camera bar, which could comprise a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.
The Pixel 10 Pro appears to have a flat display with slimmer bezels and a hole-punch front facing camera.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold Chip Scores Lower Than Snapdragon 8 Elite On Geekbench
In other news on the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has reportedly surfaced on Geekbench featuring some of its main specifications. The 10 Pro Fold has a motherboard named “rango” and an octa-core processor.
The latest foldable from Google utilises a 2+5+1 configuration, comprising two cores at 2.25GHz, five cores at 3.05GHz, and one core clocking a frequency of 3.78GHz.
The phone features 16GB of RAM and operates on Android 16. It achieved scores of 2,276 in single-core and 6,173 in multi-core tests on Geekbench. These figures exceed those of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which uses the Tensor G4 and scored 1,981 in single-core and 4,783 in multi-core tests on Geekbench.
However, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s performance lags behind that of smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This performance may be enhanced later, with retail versions featuring a more optimised chipset and refined software.