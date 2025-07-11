Google Pixel 10 Pro Camera Leaked, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Geekbench Score Lower Than Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones

Google is anticipated to reveal the Pixel 10 series on Aug. 20 at its Made by Google event. The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to comprise the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Just over a month before the launch, a listing on Chinese auction site Goofish shows what appears to be a prototype of the Pixel 10 Pro in live images.

The Pixel 10 Pro has a pill-shaped metal camera module. The listing also reveals the phone's motherboard, in a way confirming earlier rumours of Google’s latest Tensor G5 chipset.