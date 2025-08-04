Google Pixel 10 Prices — Same Tag, But Likely More Value Than iPhone 17

The base version of the Pixel 10 is anticipated to have a starting price of $799, the Pixel 10 Pro could start at $999, the Pixel 9 Pro XL at $1,199 (for a bigger 256GB storage), and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to keep its $1,799 pricing.

This will likely enhance Pixel 10’s appeal when compared directly with rivals like the upcoming iPhone 17 range, which is expected to have the following pricing: $849 (base), $1,049 (iPhone 17 Pro), and $1,249 (iPhone 17 Pro Max). Google’s pricing also adds to the convenience of users who upgrade their phones annually.

The main draw for the Pixel 10 range will be the upgrades and the value they’ll bring at the same price tag.

Starting with the optics: The base Pixel 10 may include a triple rear camera setup, featuring a telephoto for the first time and bringing it in line with the Pro models. The Pixels will likely wow users again with something they’re renowned for: photography.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to get a bigger 6.8-inch display, and the 10 Pro Fold is rumoured to get a larger 6.4-inch cover screen.

Then there is AI. This year’s Google I/O gave a glimpse of Google’s AI capabilities, and these will trickle down to Pixel 10s as well. Of the smartphone majors, Google’s AI universe is undoubtedly the most vast and most powerful, and this works definitely in favour of the Pixel 10 when it comes to more value for users.