Google Pixel 10 Price In India, Specs, Features, Camera, Battery, Colours — All You Need To Know

Camera: The Pixel line is famous for its camera, and Google is maintaining that with the Pixel 10. The standard Pixel 10 now has a triple rear camera set (an upgrade from dual cameras in Pixel 9) in a horizontal pill-shaped bar, comprising a 48MP primary lens, 13MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto with Super Res Zoom up to 20x. On the front, the Pixel 10 gets a 10.5MP camera for shooting selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support 4K recording.

Camera/Editing Features: Pixel 10’s camera features include Camera Coach (real-time guidance for photography), Add Me, Macro Focus, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Portrait Mode, Face Unblur, Auto Unblur, and more. Editing features include Edit with Ask Photos, Pixel Studio, Auto frame, Reimagine, Sky styles, Portrait blur, Magic Eraser, and others.

Display: The base Pixel 10 gets a 6.3-inch full HD+ Actua display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Battery: Powering the Pixel 10 is a 4,970mAh battery, an upgrade from the 4,700mAh cell in the Pixel 9, with 30W USB-C charging support.

Chipset: At the heart of the Pixel 10 is Google’s new Tensor G5, its most advanced chipset. The latest processor offers enhanced speed and performance for AI-powered features.

OS: The Pixel 10 runs on Android 16 out-of-the-box with seven years of OS updates and security patches, along with Pixel Drops.

AI Features: The Pixel 10 comes packed with AI capabilities like Gemini Nano, Gemini assistant, Gemini Live, Pixel Screenshots, Magic Cue, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Call Assist.

Safety And Durability: The Pixel 10 is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Other Features: Wireless charging, Qi 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Pixelsnap magnetic accessories.

Colours: The base Pixel 10 comes in Frost, Indigo, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours.