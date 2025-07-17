Google Pixel 10 Prices, Specs, Features, Colours — All You Need To Know Before Aug. 20 Launch
The Pixel 10 series is anticipated to run on Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor and Android 16.
Google’s next “Made by Google” event is confirmed to take place on Aug. 20. The tech giant is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 series this year, comprising Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Here’s everything to know about the Pixel 10 series’ expected features, specs, and prices.
Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices
Pixel 10 series pricing could be similar to Pixel 9’s, as indicated by its recently leaked European prices. The base Pixel 10 price could range from €899 to €999, Pixel 10 Pro from €1,099 to €1,589, Pixel 10 Pro XL from €1,299 to €1,689, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold from €1,899 to €2,289.
Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs And Features
Chipset/OS: The Pixel 10 series is anticipated to run on Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor and Android 16.
Camera: The base Pixel 10 is tipped to feature a 50MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide, 11MP telephoto, and 12MP front camera. The 10 Pro and Pro XL models are anticipated to come with a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide and telephoto sensors (maybe tele-macro), and 42MP selfie camera. All models may get improved image stabilisation.
Display: The 10 Pro Fold’s cover display could be increased from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches, with the same 8-inch main display, while the base Pixel 10 may have the same 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen. Google may use 480Hz PWM dimming screens for the 10 Pro and Pro XL models.
Battery: There could be a bigger 5,015mAh battery in the 10 Pro Fold, while the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro might pack 4,700mAh and 4,870mAh cells, respectively.
Other Features: Other probable features include faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Qi 2 support, wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6E, and Pixelsnap magnetic accessories. Vapour chamber, Wi-Fi 7, ultra-res zoom, Thread compatibility, and UWB connectivity could be limited to Pro models.
Colours: The Pixel 10 could come in Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, and Midnight; 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL in Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, and Smoky Green; and 10 Pro Fold in Sterling Gray and Smoky Green.