Google Pixel 10 Prices, Specs, Features, Colours — All You Need To Know Before Aug. 20 Launch

Chipset/OS: The Pixel 10 series is anticipated to run on Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor and Android 16.

Camera: The base Pixel 10 is tipped to feature a 50MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide, 11MP telephoto, and 12MP front camera. The 10 Pro and Pro XL models are anticipated to come with a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide and telephoto sensors (maybe tele-macro), and 42MP selfie camera. All models may get improved image stabilisation.

Display: The 10 Pro Fold’s cover display could be increased from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches, with the same 8-inch main display, while the base Pixel 10 may have the same 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen. Google may use 480Hz PWM dimming screens for the 10 Pro and Pro XL models.

Battery: There could be a bigger 5,015mAh battery in the 10 Pro Fold, while the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro might pack 4,700mAh and 4,870mAh cells, respectively.

Other Features: Other probable features include faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Qi 2 support, wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6E, and Pixelsnap magnetic accessories. Vapour chamber, Wi-Fi 7, ultra-res zoom, Thread compatibility, and UWB connectivity could be limited to Pro models.

Colours: The Pixel 10 could come in Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, and Midnight; 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL in Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, and Smoky Green; and 10 Pro Fold in Sterling Gray and Smoky Green.