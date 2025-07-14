Google Pixel 10 Prices Revealed, And It’s Good News — Check Full List

Roland Quandt from WinFuture has revealed that the European pricing for the Pixel 10 series will closely resemble that of last year’s Pixel 9 series. Here are the tipped prices for the four models:

Pixel 10

128GB: €899

256GB: €999

Pixel 10 Pro

128GB: €1,099

256GB: €1,199

512GB: €1,329

1TB: €1,589

Pixel 10 Pro XL

256GB: €1,299

512GB: €1,429

1TB: €1,689

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

256GB: €1,899

512GB: €2,029

1TB: €2,289

While the prices are the same as last year, there is change in the storage. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will begin at 256GB, in contrast to the 9 Pro XL, which started from a 128GB option. Additionally, 1TB storage versions will be offered for both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold did not have such options.

The Pixel 10 series will have Google’s Tensor G5 chipset under its hood, using a TSMC process for the first time. The base model is set to feature a telephoto shooter, while all devices could get tele-macro camera.