Google Pixel 10 Prices Revealed, And It’s Good News — Check Full List
The pricing for the Pixel 10 series could closely resemble that of last year’s Pixel 9 series.
The launch of the Pixel 10 series is drawing near, with Google anticipated to unveil four new models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold — at its Made by Google event. Additionally, the Pixel Buds 2a is tipped to be released as well.
Just over a month before their release, European prices of the Pixel 10 series have surfaced, and it looks like good news for Pixel lovers.
Pixel 10 Prices To Stay Same As Pixel 9’s
Roland Quandt from WinFuture has revealed that the European pricing for the Pixel 10 series will closely resemble that of last year’s Pixel 9 series. Here are the tipped prices for the four models:
Pixel 10
128GB: €899
256GB: €999
Pixel 10 Pro
128GB: €1,099
256GB: €1,199
512GB: €1,329
1TB: €1,589
Pixel 10 Pro XL
256GB: €1,299
512GB: €1,429
1TB: €1,689
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
256GB: €1,899
512GB: €2,029
1TB: €2,289
While the prices are the same as last year, there is change in the storage. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will begin at 256GB, in contrast to the 9 Pro XL, which started from a 128GB option. Additionally, 1TB storage versions will be offered for both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold did not have such options.
The Pixel 10 series will have Google’s Tensor G5 chipset under its hood, using a TSMC process for the first time. The base model is set to feature a telephoto shooter, while all devices could get tele-macro camera.
Pixel Buds 2a Price Hike On The Cards
Google’s upcoming generation of A-Series earbuds is set to see a substantial price hike this year. The purported Pixel Buds 2a will reportedly be priced at €149, an increase from the current Pixel Buds A-Series, which cost €109.