TechnologyGoogle Pixel 10 Prices Revealed, And It’s Good News — Check Full List
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 10 Prices Revealed, And It’s Good News — Check Full List

The pricing for the Pixel 10 series could closely resemble that of last year’s Pixel 9 series.

14 Jul 2025, 10:38 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google is anticipated to unveil four new models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold — at its Made by Google event on Aug. 20.&nbsp;European prices of the Pixel 10 series have now surfaced. (Source: Google)</p></div>
Google is anticipated to unveil four new models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold — at its Made by Google event on Aug. 20. European prices of the Pixel 10 series have now surfaced. (Source: Google)

The launch of the Pixel 10 series is drawing near, with Google anticipated to unveil four new models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold — at its Made by Google event. Additionally, the Pixel Buds 2a is tipped to be released as well.

Just over a month before their release, European prices of the Pixel 10 series have surfaced, and it looks like good news for Pixel lovers.

Pixel 10 Prices To Stay Same As Pixel 9’s 

Roland Quandt from WinFuture has revealed that the European pricing for the Pixel 10 series will closely resemble that of last year’s Pixel 9 series. Here are the tipped prices for the four models:

Pixel 10

  • 128GB: €899

  • 256GB: €999

Pixel 10 Pro

  • 128GB: €1,099

  • 256GB: €1,199

  • 512GB: €1,329

  • 1TB: €1,589

Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • 256GB: €1,299

  • 512GB: €1,429

  • 1TB: €1,689

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • 256GB: €1,899

  • 512GB: €2,029

  • 1TB: €2,289

While the prices are the same as last year, there is change in the storage. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will begin at 256GB, in contrast to the 9 Pro XL, which started from a 128GB option. Additionally, 1TB storage versions will be offered for both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold did not have such options.

The Pixel 10 series will have Google’s Tensor G5 chipset under its hood, using a TSMC process for the first time. The base model is set to feature a telephoto shooter, while all devices could get tele-macro camera.

ALSO READ

Google Pixel 10 Pro Camera Leaked, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Geekbench Score Lower Than Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
Opinion
Google Pixel 10 Pro Camera Leaked, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Geekbench Score Lower Than Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
Read More

Pixel Buds 2a Price Hike On The Cards

Google’s upcoming generation of A-Series earbuds is set to see a substantial price hike this year. The purported Pixel Buds 2a will reportedly be priced at €149, an increase from the current Pixel Buds A-Series, which cost €109.

ALSO READ

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Size, Specs, Display, Camera, Price Compared
Opinion
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Size, Specs, Display, Camera, Price Compared
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT