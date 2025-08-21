Business NewsTechnologyGoogle Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In India, US, UK, Europe
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In India, US, UK, Europe

Despite the tech upgrades, Pixel 10 prices are on par with last year’s Pixel 9 series.

21 Aug 2025, 12:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A detailed look at prices of Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold (different variants) in India, US, UK, and Europe. (Source: Google)</p></div>
Google has released its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series, packing some notable hardware upgrades and a host of AI capabilities. The good news: despite the tech updates, there were no surprises when it came to pricing, and Pixel 10 prices are on par with last year’s Pixel 9 series. 

Here’s a detailed look at prices of Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold (different variants) in India, US, UK, and Europe.

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In India

Pixel 10:

128GB: Rs 74,999

256GB: Rs 79,999

Pixel 10 Pro:

256GB: Rs 1,09,999

Pixel 10 Pro XL:

256GB: Rs 1,24,999

Pixel 10 Pro Fold:

256GB: Rs 1,72,999

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In US

Pixel 10:

128GB: $799

256GB: $899

Pixel 10 Pro:

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,219

1TB: $1,449

Pixel 10 Pro XL:

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,319

1TB: $1,549

Pixel 10 Pro Fold:

256GB: $1,799

512GB: $1,919

1TB: $2,149

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In UK

Pixel 10:

128GB: £799

256GB: £899

Pixel 10 Pro:

128GB: £999

256GB: £1,099

512GB: £1,219

1TB: £1,449

Pixel 10 Pro XL:

256GB: £1,199

512GB: £1,319

1TB: £1,549

Pixel 10 Pro Fold:

256GB: £1,749

512GB: £1,869

1TB: £2,099

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In Europe

Pixel 10:

128GB: €899

256GB: €999

Pixel 10 Pro:

128GB: €1,099

256GB: €1,199

512GB: €1,329

1TB: €1,589

Pixel 10 Pro XL:

256GB: €1,299

512GB: €1,429

1TB: €1,689

Pixel 10 Pro Fold:

256GB: €1,899

512GB: €2,029

1TB: €2,289

Pixel 10 Preorders 

The Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL can be preordered now and will be available starting Aug. 28. Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL users will receive a year’s subscription of Google AI Pro.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is set to start shipping on Oct. 9, with preorders available for the base 256GB variant.

