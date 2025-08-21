Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In India, US, UK, Europe

Google has released its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series, packing some notable hardware upgrades and a host of AI capabilities. The good news: despite the tech updates, there were no surprises when it came to pricing, and Pixel 10 prices are on par with last year’s Pixel 9 series.

Here’s a detailed look at prices of Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold (different variants) in India, US, UK, and Europe.