Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In India, US, UK, Europe
Despite the tech upgrades, Pixel 10 prices are on par with last year’s Pixel 9 series.
Google has released its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series, packing some notable hardware upgrades and a host of AI capabilities. The good news: despite the tech updates, there were no surprises when it came to pricing, and Pixel 10 prices are on par with last year’s Pixel 9 series.
Here’s a detailed look at prices of Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold (different variants) in India, US, UK, and Europe.
Pixel 10:
128GB: Rs 74,999
256GB: Rs 79,999
Pixel 10 Pro:
256GB: Rs 1,09,999
Pixel 10 Pro XL:
256GB: Rs 1,24,999
Pixel 10 Pro Fold:
256GB: Rs 1,72,999
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In US
Pixel 10:
128GB: $799
256GB: $899
Pixel 10 Pro:
128GB: $999
256GB: $1,099
512GB: $1,219
1TB: $1,449
Pixel 10 Pro XL:
256GB: $1,199
512GB: $1,319
1TB: $1,549
Pixel 10 Pro Fold:
256GB: $1,799
512GB: $1,919
1TB: $2,149
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In UK
Pixel 10:
128GB: £799
256GB: £899
Pixel 10 Pro:
128GB: £999
256GB: £1,099
512GB: £1,219
1TB: £1,449
Pixel 10 Pro XL:
256GB: £1,199
512GB: £1,319
1TB: £1,549
Pixel 10 Pro Fold:
256GB: £1,749
512GB: £1,869
1TB: £2,099
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Prices In Europe
Pixel 10:
128GB: €899
256GB: €999
Pixel 10 Pro:
128GB: €1,099
256GB: €1,199
512GB: €1,329
1TB: €1,589
Pixel 10 Pro XL:
256GB: €1,299
512GB: €1,429
1TB: €1,689
Pixel 10 Pro Fold:
256GB: €1,899
512GB: €2,029
1TB: €2,289
Pixel 10 Preorders
The Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL can be preordered now and will be available starting Aug. 28. Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL users will receive a year’s subscription of Google AI Pro.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is set to start shipping on Oct. 9, with preorders available for the base 256GB variant.