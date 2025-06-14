Google Pixel 10 May Offer Qi 2 Support, ‘Pixelsnap’ Magnetic Accessories — But You’ll Have To Buy A Case
The Pixel 10 series is set to be introduced by Google on Aug. 20 at its Made by Google event. Rumours and reports alike have been widely circulating regarding the latest Pixel lineup, which is anticipated to include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The latest report from Android Authority has thrown light on the Pixel 10 arriving with Qi 2 support and magnetic accessories under the “Pixelsnap” moniker.
Google Pixel 10 To Have Qi 2 Support
According to marketing papers seen by Android Authority that were meant for retailers, Google is developing a few magnetic Qi 2 accessories for the upcoming Pixel 10. It appears that Google intends to use the term “Pixelsnap” to describe its magnetic ecosystem.
Android Authority discovered at least three accessories under development, which are Pixelsnap Charger, Pixelsnap Charger with Stand, and Pixelsnap Ring Stand.
Like the entry-level MagSafe charger from Apple, the Pixelsnap Charger is probably just a regular charger, while the Pixelsnap Ring Stand is an attachment to hold your phone up and the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand is a combined accessory.
No In-Built Magnets Like Apple, But In Pixel 10 Official Cases
However, in contradiction to earlier reports claiming Qi2 and in-built magnets in the Pixel 10, a new report by Android Headlines says the smartphone will need a case for Pixelsnap accessories.
Instead of putting Qi 2-compatible magnets on the phones, Google is reportedly incorporating them into its official Pixel 10 cases. This means that in order to use the Qi 2 wireless charging accessories, customers will need to purchase a compatible case.
While many Android devices need a case with in-built magnets for wireless charging, Apple has used internal magnets on iPhones since 2020. They don’t require a separate case, and make for seamless alignment with accessories — which would have been a welcome addition to the Pixel 10.