Google Pixel 10 May Offer Qi 2 Support, ‘Pixelsnap’ Magnetic Accessories — But You’ll Have To Buy A Case

According to marketing papers seen by Android Authority that were meant for retailers, Google is developing a few magnetic Qi 2 accessories for the upcoming Pixel 10. It appears that Google intends to use the term “Pixelsnap” to describe its magnetic ecosystem.

Android Authority discovered at least three accessories under development, which are Pixelsnap Charger, Pixelsnap Charger with Stand, and Pixelsnap Ring Stand.

Like the entry-level MagSafe charger from Apple, the Pixelsnap Charger is probably just a regular charger, while the Pixelsnap Ring Stand is an attachment to hold your phone up and the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand is a combined accessory.