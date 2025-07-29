Google Pixel 10: Launch Date, Time In India, US, UK, UAE, Livestreaming Details, What To Expect
The tech giant is expected to launch the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold, along with the Watch 4, at the event.
Google’s upcoming “Made by Google” event, which will see the curtains raised over the Pixel 10 series, is just over three weeks away. The tech giant is expected to launch the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold, along with the Watch 4, at the event.
Google will host the event in New York and, as always, it will be livestreamed. Here are the details about the Pixel 10 launch date and time, how you can watch the event in India and various regions around the globe, and what to expect.
Google Pixel 10 Launch Date And Time In India, US, UK, UAE
Google Pixel 10 launch date is Aug. 20. Below are the event times in various regions.
India: 10:30 p.m. IST.
US: 1 p.m. ET; 10 a.m. PT.
UK: 6 p.m. BST.
UAE: 9 p.m.
Google Pixel 10 Livestreaming Details
Google will livestream the Pixel 10 launch, with coverage being provided through the company’s YouTube channel: .
The tech major usually puts up a placeholder video days ahead of the event, which is replaced by the livestream.
Google Pixel 10 Specs And Features: What’s Coming
The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are anticipated to have 6.3-inch screens, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro XL might get a bigger 6.8-inch display. The 10 Pro Fold is likely to feature an 8-inch main screen in addition to a bigger 6.4-inch cover display. The 10 Pro and Pro XL models could get 480Hz PWM dimming displays.
The standard Pixel 10 could incorporate a triple rear camera system, which includes a telephoto lens for the first time, aligning it with the three Pro variants. The Pixel 10 Pro has a revamped camera bar, extending from one edge to the other.
The 10 Pro Fold may feature a larger 5,015mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are expected to house 4,700mAh and 4,870mAh batteries, respectively.
An improved ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Qi 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, and Pixelsnap magnetic accessories are likely for the entire series, while the vapour chamber, ultra-res zoom, Wi-Fi 7, UWB connectivity, and Thread compatibility may be exclusive to Pro models.
Finally, at the heart of the Pixel 10 series will likely be Google’s latest chipset — Tensor G5 — which is expected to boost both performance and efficiency.