Google Pixel 10: Launch Date, Time In India, US, UK, UAE, Livestreaming Details, What To Expect

Google’s upcoming “Made by Google” event, which will see the curtains raised over the Pixel 10 series, is just over three weeks away. The tech giant is expected to launch the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold, along with the Watch 4, at the event.

Google will host the event in New York and, as always, it will be livestreamed. Here are the details about the Pixel 10 launch date and time, how you can watch the event in India and various regions around the globe, and what to expect.