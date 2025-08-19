Business NewsTechnologyGoogle Pixel 10 Launch Date And Time In India, US, UK, UAE, Livestreaming Details, What’s In Store
Google Pixel 10 Launch Date And Time In India, US, UK, UAE, Livestreaming Details, What’s In Store

The launch event will be held in New York and livestreamed globally.

19 Aug 2025, 05:35 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google is set to hold its “Made by Google” event on Aug. 20, where the Pixel 10 series will officially be introduced. (Source: Google)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Pixel 10 curtain-raiser is merely hours away. Google is set to hold its “Made by Google” event on Aug. 20, where the Pixel 10 series will officially be introduced. The tech major will unveil the tenth generation of Pixel devices, with the new lineup comprising Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, as well as the Watch 4.

The launch event will be held in New York and livestreamed globally. Below are the specifics regarding the Pixel 10 launch time in India and other parts of the world, how to view the livestream, along with what to anticipate.

Google Pixel 10 Launch Times In India, US, UK, UAE

Below are the Made by Google event times in various regions:

India: 10:30 p.m. IST.

US: 1 p.m. ET; 10 a.m. PT.

UK: 6 p.m. BST.

UAE: 9 p.m.

Google Pixel 10 Livestreaming Details

Google will broadcast the Pixel 10 launch live, with coverage available on the company’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/madebygoogle/.

On this channel, Google has already put out a few videos for the Pixel 10 series ahead of the launch. These include teasers for the Pixel 10’s camera and AI capabilities, along with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 10: What To Expect

At the core of the Pixel 10 series will probably be Google’s newest chipset — the Tensor G5 — which is anticipated to enhance both performance and power efficiency.

The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are expected to come with 6.3-inch displays, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL may have a larger 6.8-inch screen. The 10 Pro and Pro XL variants could feature displays with 480Hz PWM dimming technology. The 10 Pro Fold is anticipated to have an 8-inch primary display along with a bigger 6.4-inch cover screen.

The base Pixel 10 may feature a triple rear camera setup, adding a telephoto lens for the first time and matching the three Pro versions. The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to get an updated camera bar that spans from edge to edge.

The 10 Pro Fold might come with a bigger 5,015mAh battery, while the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are anticipated to pack 4,700mAh and 4,870mAh cells, respectively.

The lineup could get an enhanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, support for Qi 2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Pixelsnap magnetic accessories, whereas features like a vapour chamber, ultra-res zoom, Wi-Fi 7, UWB connectivity, and Thread compatibility might be limited to the Pro models.

