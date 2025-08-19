Google Pixel 10 Launch Date And Time In India, US, UK, UAE, Livestreaming Details, What’s In Store

At the core of the Pixel 10 series will probably be Google’s newest chipset — the Tensor G5 — which is anticipated to enhance both performance and power efficiency.

The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are expected to come with 6.3-inch displays, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL may have a larger 6.8-inch screen. The 10 Pro and Pro XL variants could feature displays with 480Hz PWM dimming technology. The 10 Pro Fold is anticipated to have an 8-inch primary display along with a bigger 6.4-inch cover screen.

The base Pixel 10 may feature a triple rear camera setup, adding a telephoto lens for the first time and matching the three Pro versions. The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to get an updated camera bar that spans from edge to edge.

The 10 Pro Fold might come with a bigger 5,015mAh battery, while the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are anticipated to pack 4,700mAh and 4,870mAh cells, respectively.

The lineup could get an enhanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, support for Qi 2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Pixelsnap magnetic accessories, whereas features like a vapour chamber, ultra-res zoom, Wi-Fi 7, UWB connectivity, and Thread compatibility might be limited to the Pro models.