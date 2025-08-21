Google Pixel 10 And Samsung Galaxy S25 Comparison: Which Is Better?
The Google Pixel 10 goes head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy S25, which was unveiled earlier this year.
Google has launched its flagship Pixel 10 series, introducing new smartphones in the premium segment. The Google Pixel 10 goes head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy S25, which was unveiled earlier this year.
Here’s a comparison between the base Google Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S25 basis their specs, features, and prices.
Google Pixel 10 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Chipset/Performance
The Galaxy S25 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which is a top-of-the-line chipset. The Pixel 10 is powered by the Tensor G5 processor, which is an upgrade over the Tensor G4 chip. However, the Snapdragon 8 Elite scores over 3 million on AnTuTu, reportedly more than the Pixel 10, making it better in processing and performance.
Google Pixel 10 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Camera
The Galaxy S25’s rear camera set comprises a 50MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide, which is paired with a 12MP front-facing camera with 4K recording at 60fps. The Pixel 10 features a triple rear camera configuration, including a 48MP main lens, 13MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto, along with a 10.5MP selfie shooter, with front and rear cameras supporting 4K recording. The Pixel 10’s camera optimisations, powered by AI, are great too.
Google Pixel 10 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Display
The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic Amoled full HD+ screen with 120Hz max refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness. The Pixel 10 has a slightly bigger 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and 3,000 nits max brightness.
Google Pixel 10 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Battery
The Galaxy S25 houses a 4,000mAh battery, which is smaller than the Pixel 10’s 4,970mAh cell.
Google Pixel 10 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Safety/Protection
Both the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 10 are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.
Google Pixel 10 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 AI Features
The Galaxy S25 boasts Galaxy AI features like Audio Eraser, Night Video for low-light conditions, Now Brief for tailored insights, Music Search, and autonomous AI abilities. The Pixel 10 comes with powerful AI capabilities as well, including Gemini AI assistant, Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Pixel Screenshots, Circle to Search, Magic Cue, Call Assist, and Live Translate.
Google Pixel 10 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Prices
Both the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 10 have a starting price of $799 for their 12GB + 128GB models. However, the Galaxy S25 is now available with offers, bringing its price down slightly.
Similar prices notwithstanding, shutterbugs will likely eye the Google Pixel 10 for its camera capabilities and advanced AI features, while those demanding device performance might feel inclined towards the Samsung Galaxy S25.