Google Photos’ Conversational Editing Expands To Android Devices Beyond Pixel 10 — How To Use
Google is expanding its conversational editing feature in Google Photos that was first unveiled on Pixel 10 to other Android devices.
In a blog post, Google said that it is “starting to roll out the conversational editing feature first introduced on Pixel 10 to all eligible Android users in the US.”
Google introduced its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 10 series, on Aug. 20. The tech company also revealed that it is adding new AI-powered features to the Google Photos app, one of which was conversational editing.
Initially, this feature was exclusive to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL devices in the US. However, Google is now extending this feature to eligible Android phones across the country. However, it is currently unclear if this feature will be available in India in the near future.
What Is Conversational Editing In Google Photos?
Conversational editing helps users skip the traditional cumbersome way of editing photos, manually toggling between tools and fine-tuning sliders. Instead, they can simply use their voice or text prompts to request the desired edits and Google Photos will carry them out.
The Photos app uses Gemini’s large language models to comprehend natural language prompts and perform edits based on those commands.
How To Use Conversational Editing In Google Photos
To use conversational editing, users need to go to the Google Photos app and choose the image they wish to modify. Then provide a text prompt detailing the desired adjustments for the image.
Users have the option to “make it better” if they prefer not to describe the edit in writing, or go to the “Help me edit” bar where both text prompts or voice can be used to make changes in photos.