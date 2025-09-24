Google Photos’ Conversational Editing Expands To Android Devices Beyond Pixel 10 — How To Use

Google is expanding its conversational editing feature in Google Photos that was first unveiled on Pixel 10 to other Android devices.

In a blog post, Google said that it is “starting to roll out the conversational editing feature first introduced on Pixel 10 to all eligible Android users in the US.”

Google introduced its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 10 series, on Aug. 20. The tech company also revealed that it is adding new AI-powered features to the Google Photos app, one of which was conversational editing.

Initially, this feature was exclusive to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL devices in the US. However, Google is now extending this feature to eligible Android phones across the country. However, it is currently unclear if this feature will be available in India in the near future.