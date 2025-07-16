Google Offers Free Gemini Pro Subscription For Indian Students: How To Apply, Benefits And More
Google is aiming to provide academic support to students aged 18 years and above by offering complimentary access to its AI-powered tools for a year.
Google is offering Indian students free access to its Gemini AI Pro plan for one year, waiving the usual subscription fee of Rs 1,950 per month, or Rs 19,500 per annum. The initiative, aimed at boosting digital learning across India, will provide eligible students aged 18 years and above with a suite of advanced AI tools and cloud-based features.
This offer, previously available only to students in the United States, has now been extended to India. Students interested in availing the offer must register through Google’s official promotional page by Sep. 15.
In an official statement, Google said, “We’re thrilled to announce a special student offer: a free one-year subscription to a Google AI Pro plan to help students (aged 18 and over) excel this academic year.”
What Is The Offer?
The Gemini AI Pro plan includes a wide array of features tailored for academic needs. Users will benefit from 2 TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail and Photos. This is ideal for storing coursework, project files, research material and multimedia content.
Central to the subscription is Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s advanced AI model, offering students unlimited access to homework help, writing support and exam preparation tools. From solving complex problems to drafting essays and revising for competitive exams, the AI is positioned as a detailed academic assistant.
Google also highlighted how students are already using Gemini to tackle a variety of tasks. “We’re already seeing students use the Gemini app for diverse use cases, from understanding complex topics and preparing for job interviews to sparking creative ideas. Our mission is to empower every student with the AI tools they need to advance their learning and unlock their creativity,” the tech giant added.
Students will also get access to Gemini Live for brainstorming aloud, Deep Research for information gathering, NotebookLM for note organisation and video creation tools like Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow. The suite is integrated across Gmail, Docs, Sheets and other Google apps to streamline everyday academic tasks.
How To Apply
To make use of the offer, eligible students in India must sign up through Google’s official offer page: https://gemini.google/students/?gl=IN.
The deadline to apply for the free Gemini Pro subscription is Sep. 15. The offer is open only to students aged 18 and above in India. Once registered, students will automatically gain access to the Gemini AI Pro features for a full year, without the need for any payment.