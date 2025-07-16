Google Offers Free Gemini Pro Subscription For Indian Students: How To Apply, Benefits And More

Google is offering Indian students free access to its Gemini AI Pro plan for one year, waiving the usual subscription fee of Rs 1,950 per month, or Rs 19,500 per annum. The initiative, aimed at boosting digital learning across India, will provide eligible students aged 18 years and above with a suite of advanced AI tools and cloud-based features.

This offer, previously available only to students in the United States, has now been extended to India. Students interested in availing the offer must register through Google’s official promotional page by Sep. 15.

In an official statement, Google said, “We’re thrilled to announce a special student offer: a free one-year subscription to a Google AI Pro plan to help students (aged 18 and over) excel this academic year.”