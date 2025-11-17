Google May Roll Out Game Controller Upgrades With Android 17: Check Expected Features

Google is gearing up to roll out a major Android 17 upgrade, which could transform your phone into a console-like gaming device, with fresh upgrades aimed squarely at improving the experience for physical controller users.

According to an Android Authority report, the upcoming version of Google’s operating system for smartphones is likely to come with a suite of gaming-focused enhancements.

Google is developing native controller remapping for a future Android update, with hints emerging in the latest Android Canary build (a preview version that showcases what’s coming down the line), as per the report.