Google Maps Unveils New Features In India To Supercharge Daily Travel
Google Maps is set to launch features to navigate through narrow roads, flyovers, and more with ease.
Google Maps is rolling out a bunch of new features designed to make navigation smoother, trips more efficient, and journeys greener.
These enhancements, many of which are pioneered specifically for India, include custom-built AI solutions.
Here's what you can look forward to:
AI-Powered Navigation To Conquer Narrow Roads
Ever found yourself stuck on a tiny, winding road that barely fits your car? With a brand-new AI feature, navigating narrow or congested roads on Google Maps just got a lot easier. This smart technology estimates road widths using satellite imagery, Street View, and more, ensuring you avoid tight spots. Starting this week, Android users in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai will see this feature in action. iOS users, hold tight—it’s coming your way soon.
Glide Through The City On Flyovers
Flyovers can be a maze, but not anymore. Google Maps will now highlight flyovers along your route, so you’ll know exactly when to take them and when to stay on the ground. This feature is rolling out in 40 cities. Whether you’re using Android apps or Android Auto, navigating flyovers will be a breeze. iOS and CarPlay support are just around the corner.
Supporting EV Journeys
In collaboration with local EV charging providers like ElectricPe and Ather, Google Maps now include detailed information on over 8,000 EV charging stations across India. This feature, which marks the first time EV charging stations for two-wheelers are available on Google Maps, allows users to find stations, check real-time availability, and filter by charger type.
Metro Tickets Made Simple
Public transport just got a whole lot easier. Google Maps now lets you book metro tickets directly through the app in Kochi and Chennai, thanks to a collaboration with ONDC and Namma Yatri. No more waiting in long lines, just a few taps and you’re good to go. Google is planning to expand this feature to more cities soon, making metro commutes hassle-free.
Easy Incident Reporting
To enhance community-driven navigation, Google Maps has simplified how users can report road incidents. With just a few taps, users can report construction, traffic mishaps, and other disruptions. This update is available across all platforms in India, making it easier to share real-time information and help others navigate safely.
Curated Lists from Local Experts
Google Maps is also making it easier to discover and share local recommendations. Collaborations with experts like NDTV Food and Magicpin have produced curated lists for major cities and tourist spots. Users can now find and contribute to lists such as "Best Ocean-View Cafes in Goa" or "Top Breakfast Spots in Mumbai", enhancing their travel experiences with trusted insights.