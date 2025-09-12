Google Maps Outage Hits Android, iOS Early Morning

Business NewsTechnologyGoogle Maps Outage Hits Android, iOS Early Morning
The app is working now with Google saying the issue has been resolved and that it will publish an "analysis of this incident" once it has completed its internal investigation.

12 Sep 2025, 12:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Google Maps users were unable to access it. (Source: Google Maps)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Google Maps faced an outage leaving the mobile version of the service unavailable for many users globally earlier. Users faced problems in fully loading the maps or getting direction from the application. At the time over 4,000 reports were filed on Downdetector since the outage first began.

However, Google's Status Dashboard noted that the company was investigating an issue with the Maps SDK and Navigation SDK. It later said that the issue has been resolved and that it will publish an "analysis of this incident" once it has completed its internal investigation. "Google Maps is back up for those who experienced issues earlier today," the company said.

Android and iOS users both encountered issues with the Google Maps app, including failures to load maps, show listings, or offer directions, with some receiving a "Cannot reach server" error message. However, the web version of Google Maps remained fully functional, providing uninterrupted access to directions and maps.

Many users took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

Downdetector also posted that, "User reports indicate problems with Google Maps since 2:58 PM EDT."

Another user posted, "How am I supposed to drive home"

