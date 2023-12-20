Google Maps Introduces New AI-Based Features In India: Lens in Maps, Live View And More

Tech giant Google has announced a bunch of new features and updates for users of Maps in India. The company in a blog post said that its goal with Google Maps has always been to organise information about the real-world and make it accessible and useful for everyone.

Along this journey, AI has supercharged the way we map for nearly a decade, enabling us to build a comprehensive, up-to-date, and helpful map that's at the foundation of everything we do, Google said.

In India, AI has allowed Google to map millions of kilometers of urban and rural roads and more than 300 million buildings, the company said, adding that this is serving millions of users on a daily basis, on average surfacing over 50 million searches across multiple languages and powering over 2.5 billion km of directions every single day on Google Maps in India.

"As we think about the future of Google Maps in India we continue to focus on unlocking the immense power of digital mapping with AI, along with the support of our local partners, to deliver richer solutions that can benefit everyone – users, businesses, and society," Google said.

The company mentioned the three three key areas it is focused on:

Building a richer and more comprehensive map localized for the needs of Indian users Building a more visual and immersive map to transform the way users navigate and explore the world. Catering to India’s diverse mobility needs, from public transport to sustainable journeys

Google shared a few ways it is bringing this vision to life with new India-first and India-focussed innovations.