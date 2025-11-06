Google Maps Gets Smarter! Gemini AI To Boost Navigation, Enable Hands-Free Assistance
Google has begun integrating Gemini AI into Maps, allowing drivers to ask conversational questions, report traffic and receive directions.
Google is deepening its use of artificial intelligence inside Maps, rolling out an upgrade that integrates the company’s Gemini tool to improve hands-free navigation. The tech giant has already added a range of AI-driven discovery tools over the past year and the latest update focuses on making navigation more intuitive while driving.
According to Google, motorists can now speak to Gemini to find places along your route, check for available EV chargers, or on Android, share your ETA with friends. Users will be able to get help with multi-step tasks. They can ask questions such as, “Is there a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options along my route, something within a couple of miles? … What's parking like there?” Followed by, “OK, let’s go there.”
They can even enquire about unrelated topics such as news or sports. The AI can also handle simple tasks. Drivers can, for example, add appointments or events to their calendar through voice prompts.
They can say, “Oh, by the way, can you also add a calendar event for soccer practice tomorrow at 5 p.m.?” Gemini also supports hands-free alerts for on-road issues. Drivers can alert Maps to traffic incidents and the app will proactively warn users of upcoming disruptions.
A new navigation feature combines the power of Gemini with Street View data to make directions easier to follow. Instead of relying solely on distance-based prompts, Maps will begin using visible landmarks, such as petrol stations, popular eateries, or famous buildings, to instruct users when to turn.
Google stated that Gemini analyses 250 million places alongside Street View imagery to determine landmarks that are easy to spot while driving. The web mapping platform is also gaining the ability to interpret surroundings with Google Lens.
By pointing the camera at various landmarks, users can ask questions like, “What is this place and why is it popular?” Google said the improved navigation capabilities will start appearing on iOS and Android in the coming weeks, with support for Android Auto to follow.
Traffic alerts are launching first for Android users in the US, while the landmark-based navigation feature will also initially be available only in the United States on both platforms. The company added that Lens, combined with Gemini, will become operational in the US later this month.