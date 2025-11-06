Google Maps Gets Smarter! Gemini AI To Boost Navigation, Enable Hands-Free Assistance

Google is deepening its use of artificial intelligence inside Maps, rolling out an upgrade that integrates the company’s Gemini tool to improve hands-free navigation. The tech giant has already added a range of AI-driven discovery tools over the past year and the latest update focuses on making navigation more intuitive while driving.

According to Google, motorists can now speak to Gemini to find places along your route, check for available EV chargers, or on Android, share your ETA with friends. Users will be able to get help with multi-step tasks. They can ask questions such as, “Is there a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options along my route, something within a couple of miles? … What's parking like there?” Followed by, “OK, let’s go there.”

They can even enquire about unrelated topics such as news or sports. The AI can also handle simple tasks. Drivers can, for example, add appointments or events to their calendar through voice prompts.

They can say, “Oh, by the way, can you also add a calendar event for soccer practice tomorrow at 5 p.m.?” Gemini also supports hands-free alerts for on-road issues. Drivers can alert Maps to traffic incidents and the app will proactively warn users of upcoming disruptions.