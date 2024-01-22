Google Makes It Easier To ‘Unsubscribe' To Emails; Here's How You Can Use It

The company has made it convenient to unsubscribe from unwanted emails on both the mobile and web versions of Gmail.

Recognising the fact that their users struggled with unwanted emails, the company introduced new guidelines for bulk senders a few months ago, according to a blog post on Google Workspace Updates.

Users can now use the unsubscribe button available on the thread list on the web. Once a user clicks on this button, Gmail sends an HTTP request to the sender to eliminate your address from the mailing list, the blog post stated.