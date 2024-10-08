Not Just Images, Now Search With Video On Google Lens

The next time you visit an aquarium and wish to learn about the jaw-dropping shark you’re looking at, Google Lens could probably be of help, even if the shark doesn’t allow a clear picture.

Google will now allow users to go beyond searching through pictures alone. Users can search by taking a video on Google Lens and asking about the moving objects they see.

Just open Lens in the Google app, hold down the shutter button and maybe ask something like, “What kind of shark is this?” out loud. Google’s systems will analyse the video and query to provide an AI Overview, along with relevant resources from the web.

Google’s Gemini AI model is what makes this new feature alive. When you record a video, Gemini examines the series of frames and offers a more thorough response based on visual cues.

Google first demonstrated this capability at I/O in May. According to the company, this feature is accessible globally through the Google app (Android and iOS) for Search Labs users and supports English queries.

Google is also updating its photo search feature. Much like pointing to an object and asking a friend about it, you can now use your voice to ask a question while taking a picture using Lens. Simply point the camera, press the shutter button and ask. For English queries, voice input for Lens is now available worldwide via the Google app for iOS and Android.

Also, while up until now, users could use Lens to find visually similar products from retailers on the web, Google is expanding the capabilities with more AI-driven results to help shoppers.

For instance, you see a bag at an airport outlet and wish to check it out online. Simply snap a picture using Lens, and Google will display essential details, including reviews, pricing information across stores, and availability.

According to the company, Lens integrates advanced AI models and Google’s Shopping Graph dataset of products and sellers around the world to identify the exact item you’re looking for and offer relevant search results.