Google Launches $15-Billion AI Hub In Visakhapatnam: All You Need To Know About It

Google plans to invest around $15 billion from 2026 to 2030. This is the company’s largest investment in India to date. The timing aligns with India’s ambition under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which emphasises accelerating the adoption of AI-driven services across sectors.

Google said the hub could generate at least $15 billion in US GDP during the period. This initiative is positioned as a bridge for economic and technological synergy between India and the US, and as a generational leap in global AI capability.