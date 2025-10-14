Google Launches $15-Billion AI Hub In Visakhapatnam: All You Need To Know About It
Google has announced an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to deploy its AI technologies and support AI-driven growth across India.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced plans to set up the company’s first-ever AI hub in Visakhapatnam, describing it as a “landmark development” for India. The new facility will bring together gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale clean energy infrastructure.
Great to speak with India PM @narendramodi @OfficialINDIAai to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development.— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 14, 2025
This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure.â¦
In a press release, Google said that it will deploy its full AI stack and consumer services in India. By combining powerful data centres, advanced connectivity and sustainable energy systems, Google aims to accelerate India’s transformation into an AI-driven economy.
What Is Google’s Investment?
Google plans to invest around $15 billion from 2026 to 2030. This is the company’s largest investment in India to date. The timing aligns with India’s ambition under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which emphasises accelerating the adoption of AI-driven services across sectors.
Google said the hub could generate at least $15 billion in US GDP during the period. This initiative is positioned as a bridge for economic and technological synergy between India and the US, and as a generational leap in global AI capability.
What Will The Visakhapatnam AI Hub Include?
Data centre campus: The hub will have a data-centre campus built for gigawatt-scale compute capacity, to match the same infrastructure that powers Google’s flagship products such as Search, YouTube and Workspace. It is being developed in partnership with AdaniConneX and Airtel. This facility will deliver high-performance, low-latency AI and digital services to businesses, researchers and governments in India and beyond.
Subsea gateway: A big feature of the project is a new international subsea gateway. Multiple international cables will land in Visakhapatnam, linking it to Google’s existing terrestrial and subsea network, spanning over two million miles. This will make Vizag a connectivity hub not only for India’s east coast but for broader global routes.
Energy infrastructure: Recognising that AI infrastructure is energy-intensive, Google plans to expand its clean energy commitments in India. The company plans to collaborate with local partners in Andhra Pradesh to develop new transmission lines, renewable energy projects and storage systems. These initiatives will strengthen the state’s power network and add to the growing mix of clean energy sources that support India’s national electricity grid.